'Vortas 5': 'EAT' teases new segmentsÂ 

'Vortas 5': 'EAT' teases new segments 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 2, 2023 | 12:06pm
TV5's new noontime show "EAT" teased some of its new segments.
Screenshot via TV5

MANILA, Philippines — TVJ's new noontime show "EAT" introduced portions or segments that their loyal viewers can easily identify at yesterday's pilot telecast on TV5. 

At the pilot episode of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's (TVJ) show on TV5, a slew of new portions and segments were teased. 

As dancers and talents took the stage, some of the titles were flashed on the screen.

"Iba-iba tayo ng istorya. Iba ang kwento mo. Kaya ang maging judgmental, iwasan," said the voiceover with "Babala, Wag Kayong Ganuun" flashed on screen. 

Kids took on the dance floor with a number of them dancing to pop tunes and dancesport as "Wala Ka sa APo Ko" was seen on the screen. 

Well-built men took the stage as they danced and showed off their physiques. 

"The most unique and the only build and body dance competition in Philippine television. Laki at lambot ng katawan," the voiceover was heard as "Vortas 5" was flashed on the screen. 

Other titles seen on the screen were "Perapy," "Legit is it," "That's My Boyfriend," "Password Please" and "Oo Hindi Pwede."

The hosts already introduced "Da Bar," a skit inspired by "Iskul Bukol" with the character of Miss Tapsi (Ryzza Mae), a reference to Mely Tagasa's Miss Tapia from the 1990s sitcom.

"'Yan ang mga aabangan natin. Simula Lunes 'yan mga Dabarkads," said Paolo Ballesteros. 

The new show airs every Monday to Saturday at 11 a.m. on TV5. 

At the closing spiel of the pilot episode, TVJ explained how they came up with the title of their new show. 

"Ang title po namin, eto na, maraming naghihintay nito. Ang title po namin ay ang title na alam niyo kung ano ang tawag sa amin. Ipinapangako po namin na E-A-T, everyday ang tawanan," Vic said. He later added that it could also mean "Eto ang Tinadhana." 

Joey, who is said to have coined "Eat Bulaga," jested "Eto ang Tears," as he was seen teary-eyed several times during yesterday's telecast. 

"Eto ang True. Basta E-A-T. Eto ang Title," Joey said, repeating what he had earlier said in their opening spiel. 

"Manghina man ang tuhod namin at pumuti ang buhok, hindi magbabago ang misyon namin na magdadala ng tuwa at saya sa inyong lahat," Joey added. 

Vic had the last words, "Kaya buong bansa, buong mundo E-A-T, everyday always together." 

RELATED: 'Eto Ang Title': Teary-eyed Sottos in full force as TVJ's new show premieres on TV5

EAT BULAGA

TV5
