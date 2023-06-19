^

'Leg-EAT'? 'Legit Dabarkads,' TVJ to announce new TV5 show details in presscon

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 6:45pm
'Leg-EAT'? 'Legit Dabarkads,' TVJ to announce new TV5 show details in presscon
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon with the rest of their co-hosts.
TVJ Productions / MediaQuest Holdings, Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — Viewers and the public will know the latest developments on Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Dabarkads" as they are set to hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

"The iconic trio, Tito, Vic, and Joey (TVJ), along with the entire Dabarkads family, are set to take off on a thrilling new journey," read the invitation. "As TVJ and the Dabarkads embark on this exciting chapter with TV5, we look forward to creating new memories and sharing laughs with you."

The invitation to the presscon comes with a group photo of TVJ and the hosts in red outfits. 

In the photo are TVJ, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryan Agoncillo, Allan K, Wally Bayola, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Jose Manalo. Also in the photo is Carren Eistrup, the winner of "Bida Next," one of the segments of "Eat Bulaga" while it was airing on GMA-7.  

The trio and the above-mentioned hosts are popularly known as "Dabarkads."  "Eat Bulaga" has been airing since 1979 with TVJ as the original hosts. 

TVJ and their co-hosts left the show last May 31 after they submitted their resignation letters to Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), the producer of the show. 

Last June 7, it was announced that TVJ had signed an agreement with TV5's MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. In several interviews afterwards, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon said that they are targeting to air their noontime show on the first week of July. 

RELATED: New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

EAT BULAGA

TV5
