^

Entertainment

Rhian Ramos opens up about boyfriend Sam Versoza, best friend Michelle Dee

The Philippine Star
June 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Rhian Ramos opens up about boyfriend Sam Versoza, best friend Michelle Dee
Rhian Ramos is pictured with her boyfriend, the businessman congressman Sam Versoza (left photo), and her best friend, fellow GMA actress and newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee.
Photos from Rhian’s offi cial Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — Rhian Ramos was more than willing to clear up some online speculations about her relationship with her boyfriend, the businessman-congressman Sam Versoza, and with her best friend, fellow Kapuso actress and newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee.

In an interview following the presscon of her upcoming primetime drama Royal Blood (premiering on June 19), Rhian shared how she’s supporting her housemate and bestie in her Miss Universe 2023 journey.

“We’re a very big group of friends who just want her to achieve all her dreams. I don’t know yet where she could possibly need me but whenever she asks, I try to,”  Rhian, who’s attending the Miss Universe coronation in El Salvador, told The STAR.

She also expressed her pride in Michelle’s decision to come out as a bisexual in a Mega magazine interview.

Rhian said she knew Michelle was ready by the time she decided to do so because they had this talk many times in the past and “it was always a question for her” to publicly come out or not.

“And I’m like, what feels right for you, you can’t ask me, you have to know. Because she was already pondering about it, ‘Do I just tell people because I feel like they know naman?’… So, finally, when this happened, she wasn’t asking me about it anymore, she just said, ‘Guess, what’s happening next week?’ She was like, ‘I’m coming out.’”

On how their group of friends reacted, Rhian further shared, “It doesn’t change anything for us in our friend group because we’ve always known. But it does really make us very proud that she, you know, can take control over her story.

“And it’s been true with people. I mean, sometimes, you would think that if you’re a celebrity, if you’re a beauty queen or something, parang you have to give people what’s the most saleable version of yourself.

“What she’s giving people is the real authentic her, which also took me so many years. She’s just so advanced. So, I’m really proud of the maturity that she has. That she can, with no fear, show people really exactly what she is and not allow anyone to call you her into being outed by some stranger on the Internet, ‘di ba?

“Your sexuality is personal to you. It’s not for anyone else to out you. Ayun, there are certain topics in our lives that need to come from you. So, I’m glad to see her take control,” Rhian said.

When it was pointed out to the Kapuso star that the reactions online couldn’t be reined in, however, as she and other actresses were dragged and being linked to Michelle, she commented, “Yes, marami pang iba. Sabi ko, girl, babaero ka ba (laughs)? Bakit ang daming nali-link sayo? So, we just joked about it. Wala naman dun totoo. I mean, I would know.”

Their friendship added color to the Miss Universe Philippines pageant itself because it so happened that her boyfriend, who was part of the judging panel, got picked to ask Michelle the question during the coronation night.

“It really was (a coincidence)!” laughingly recalled Rhian. “I was super praying, like, ‘Lord, ‘wag niyo ibigay kay Sam yung tanong ni Michelle.’ Pero hindi eh, yun talaga, yun ang nangyari. Fishbowl na yung nag-decide.

“You know what, if I could have helped her win, eh ‘di sana last year pa. Sasayang pa ba ako ng one more year?” she said of Michelle, who was Miss Universe Philippines 2022 first runner-up.

Speaking of her boyfriend Sam, Rhian broke into a wide smile when she confirmed that she’s “very happy” with her love life.

Asked if she was finally able to adjust to being a politico’s girlfriend, she said, “I think what finally got me adjusted was to see the fulfillment at the end of the day when something works out the way that you wanted it to. I’ll admit, I was like, wala ito sa usapan ha, I thought I was dating a businessman? I didn’t have the most positive reaction.

“But it’s really more of when something good happens and he’s done good because he really has a heart for other people… and I know this because before, it was the charity work, he was always planning charity work. And so now, when he’s in congress, and he comes home and he goes, ‘You know what happened today?’ And then, he has this super fulfilled, happy look on his face, I’m like, ‘Okay. Okay, fine. I’m happy for you and I will support you.’ This is something I will support because I can see he’s fulfilling his purpose.”

Rhian admitted that they did break up, although she didn’t reveal for how long. Asked what made them reconcile by this paper, she shared, “There was a lot of talking. I guess, the biggest realization for me was that communication really can fix everything.

“Lahat ng bagay ma-aayos pala sa maayos na usapan. I think it’s important for everyone to learn but not a lot of us naman have the best communication skills. Sometimes, we’re upset that we can’t even say what’s wrong, and we don’t even know. So, yeah, it was a lot of talking on so many different topics. Like there were things na pwede rin naman palang ganun lang.”

ACTRESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Randy Santiago still connected with noontime show co-hosts

Randy Santiago still connected with noontime show co-hosts

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
What happened to Eat Bulaga after more than four decades of being on air surprised not just the public but even fellow celebrities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey de Leon says TAPE wanted Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryzza Mae out of 'Eat Bulaga'

Joey de Leon says TAPE wanted Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryzza Mae out of 'Eat Bulaga'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
Joey de Leon described the relationship among his "Eat Bulaga" co-hosts as akin to that of siblings. As such, this influenced...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Jobless kami for now': Allan K reveals 'Eat Bulaga' hosts' status

'Jobless kami for now': Allan K reveals 'Eat Bulaga' hosts' status

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Allan K shared that he and his "Eat Bulaga" co-hosts who left Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) are "jobless...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mavy Legaspi topbills Luv Is, enjoys being new Eat Bulaga host

Mavy Legaspi topbills Luv Is, enjoys being new Eat Bulaga host

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Aside from hosting Sarap, Di Ba? and Eat Bulaga, as well as performing in All-Out Sundays, Mavy Legaspi will also be seen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273101
            [Title] => Lutong Daza goes to Hanoi (Part 2)
            [Summary] => (This is a continuation of last week’s piece, which chronicled my trip to Hanoi with the cast and crew of Lutong Daza for the taping of our cooking show’s first anniversary episodes. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 136514
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806530
            [AuthorName] => Pat-P Daza
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/entapic_2023-06-11_17-03-31408_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273088
            [Title] => Aspiring Army reservist Karla Estrada apologizes for using NPA song 
            [Summary] => Host Karla Estrada apologized for using a song identified with the New People's Army on one of her Instagram posts that announced her intention to join the Philippine Army as a reservist. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 12:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/11/karla-e-ig_2023-06-11_12-17-03_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272909
            [Title] => What Ivana Alawi wants in a man
            [Summary] => Ivana Alawi, oft-described as one of showbiz’s most desirable women, is already “engaged”… to herself.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1536606
            [AuthorName] => Nathalie Tomada
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/3-1_2023-06-10_16-51-17348_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272897
            [Title] => Here Lies Love bogged down by controversy
            [Summary] => I would like to salute the cast and creators of Here Lies Love, the first Broadway musical about the Philippines and the first Broadway musical with an all-Filipino cast. This development is a big validation of the Filipino talent, and a big step towards greater representation of Filipinos on Broadway.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-11 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 136571
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804782
            [AuthorName] => Boy Abunda
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/1_2023-06-10_14-29-39424_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272710
            [Title] => Timezone 're-launches' first-ever Philippine branch, to open 15 new stores in next 2 years
            [Summary] => Australia-based arcade chain Timezone continued to mark its 25th year in the Philippines by "re-launching" the country's first-ever branch.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 18:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/timezone-ayala-center-cebu_2023-06-09_18-59-52982_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Lutong Daza goes to Hanoi (Part 2)

Lutong Daza goes to Hanoi (Part 2)

By Pat-P Daza | 1 hour ago
(This is a continuation of last week’s piece, which chronicled my trip to Hanoi with the cast and crew of Lutong Daza...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aspiring Army reservist Karla Estrada apologizes for using NPA song&nbsp;

Aspiring Army reservist Karla Estrada apologizes for using NPA song 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Host Karla Estrada apologized for using a song identified with the New People's Army on one of her Instagram posts that announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Ivana Alawi wants in a man

What Ivana Alawi wants in a man

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ivana Alawi, oft-described as one of showbiz’s most desirable women, is already “engaged”… to h...
Entertainment
fbtw
Here Lies Love bogged down by controversy

Here Lies Love bogged down by controversy

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
I would like to salute the cast and creators of Here Lies Love, the first Broadway musical about the Philippines and the first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Timezone 're-launches' first-ever Philippine branch, to open 15 new stores in next 2 years

Timezone 're-launches' first-ever Philippine branch, to open 15 new stores in next 2 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Australia-based arcade chain Timezone continued to mark its 25th year in the Philippines by "re-launching" the country's first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with