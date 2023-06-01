^

'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 2:56pm
'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos
Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in an Instagram post on November 20, 2022.
Paolo Contis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos. 

In Nelson Canlas' podcast, Paolo said he loves Yen because of simple things. 

“Sobrang simpleng bagay lang,” he said. 

“When the whole thing started, this whole crucifixion started, there was a time or there was every opportunity; she had every opportunity to tell me or to leave, but she stayed,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paolo Contis (@paolo_contis)

Paolo said the actress made him feel that she was not affected by the controversies.

“Sa totoo lang, ang laki-laking bagay. Kasi nung mga time na ‘yun, pinag-uusapan namin na mahirap, yes. Nagkaroon pa nga ng time na nag-hiatus din siya sa social media. Pero she did everything she could to not get affected, as long as nakakapag-usap kami and okay kami,” he said.

“Hindi mo ba mamahalin ‘yun? During the time that some of my friends, some of the people who actually believed me were leaving, someone stayed. Kumbaga, nung lahat palayo, siya papalapit,” he added.

Paolo confirmed in an interview with Boy Abunda last January that he and Yen are officially a couple after months of speculation. 

RELATED: Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

