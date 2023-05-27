^

Entertainment

'Develop ideas without baggage': Russo brothers break down company's projects process

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 3:20pm
'Develop ideas without baggage': Russo brothers break down company's projects process
Filmmaking brothers Anthony and Joe Russo
AFP / Lisa O'Connor

MANILA, Philippines — Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo first rose to prominence working on comedy shows "Arrested Development" and "Community" — with the movie "You, Me and Dupree" in between — before hitting mainstream popularity through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Russos directed the "Captain America" sequels "The Winter Soldier" and "Civil" which led to them helming "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the latter two in the Top 6 highest grossing films of all time.

Their early success and Marvel fame allowed the Russos to grow their own production company AGBO which started out on series like "Deadly Class" and "Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy" and movies such as "21 Bridges," "Assassination Nation," and "Mosul."

The Russos through AGBO were co-producers on the 2023 Oscar Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once," but lately AGBO has been thriving with projects that have appeared on streaming platforms.

AGBO produced the "Extraction" movies starring "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth (Joe penned the scripts for both films) for Netflix, the Russos directed "Cherry" starring current "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland for Apple TV+, and then helmed "The Gray Man" with Captain America himself Chris Evans for Netflix too.

The brothers' latest endeavor is the spy-thriller series "Citadel" starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jones for Amazon Prime Video, yet another streaming platform that the Russos have worked with.

Philstar.com got the chance to talk to the Russos, including sister Angela Russo-Otstot who is AGBO's chief creative officer, and ask about how they treat their projects that go into streaming as compared to projects intended for theaters or cable television.

RELATED: Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review

Anthony explained that they set up AGBO in order to develop ideas and projects with complete independence.

"You know, we're financed well enough where we can support paying a range of artists and writers to develop things over a good period of time, until we feel like a project is ready to sort of speak out and find other partners," he continued. "And the reason why we do that is we want to develop every idea without any baggage about what it's supposed to be."

As a result every project, whether it's a series or a film, has the freedom to become what it wants to be and it is only then do the Russos consider which distributor or streamer is the best partner to bring a said project to audiences.

"You know, what is it about the nature of this project, the cost of the project, all kinds of factors. What kind of a partner is going to bring this? Is it better on streaming, is it better as a theatrical release, etc. And if so like which which studio as a theatrical, which streaming partner?" Anthony added.

Anthony expressed his and Joe's pride of AGBO for being able to set up such a system, compared to years ago when a creative would realize their project is at a company that doesn't really want it, "It can often kill a project; there's nothing more heartbreaking than that."

The filmmaker reiterated the freedom that AGBO gives their creatives to ensure projects go where they belong and to a company that wants, needs, and understands them and will help projects be everything in can be for audiences.

"We care about crafting good stories, finding the right partners out there in the marketplace to help bring this story to audiences. That can be anyone," Anthony ended.

"Citadel" was renewed for a second season before the series even debuted on Amazon Prime Video, which is also a bit of a gamble as the series' budget is said to be around $300 million (P16.7 billion).

RELATED: 'Avengers' directors Russo brothers think Richard Madden would make a good James Bond

ANTHONY AND JOE RUSSO

ANTHONY RUSSO

ANTHONY RUSSO AND JOE RUSSO

JOE RUSSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

By Fran Blandy | 1 day ago
Cinema has long stood accused of ignoring women's inner lives and complexities, or telling a story through the male gaze....
Entertainment
fbtw
Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

Sheryl Cruz's daughter graduates summa cum laude in US

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
The actress posted her well-wishes for her daughter who finished her degree in Psychology from the San Francisco State U...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Jason Hernandez responded to Moira dela Torre's sister J'mee's reaction to his new song "Ikaw Pa Rin."
Entertainment
fbtw
Big acts to light up local concert stage

Big acts to light up local concert stage

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
A bunch of returning foreign acts, including hitmakers from the ‘90s and powerhouse K-pop groups, as well as top local...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chynna Mamawal is &lsquo;IT&rsquo; celebrity fashion designer of the moment

Chynna Mamawal is ‘IT’ celebrity fashion designer of the moment

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
As Halston once said, “You are only as good as the people you dress.” Well, if that’s the case, then millennial...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manny Pacquiao's eldest daughter Princess attends prom in Swarovski-covered gown

Manny Pacquiao's eldest daughter Princess attends prom in Swarovski-covered gown

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 minutes ago
Mary "Princess" Pacquiao, the eldest daughter of boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao, went to her first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde upbeat on local movie industry after gaining Cannes attention

Arjo Atayde upbeat on local movie industry after gaining Cannes attention

2 hours ago
A few days after his film was acknowledged at the Cannes’ Marché du Film in France, actor Arjo Atayde returned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer

Dennis Trillo to star in show about the Philippines' first serial killer

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Dennis Trillo will star in an upcoming show about Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, a parish priest from Pampanga considered...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Romeo and Juliet' lawsuit over child actors' nude scene to be thrown out

'Romeo and Juliet' lawsuit over child actors' nude scene to be thrown out

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
A child abuse lawsuit over a nude scene filed by actors who played star-crossed lovers in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 "Romeo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Actor Hugh Grant wins bid to take Sun publisher to trial

Actor Hugh Grant wins bid to take Sun publisher to trial

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
Hugh Grant alleges journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers targeted him and attended a hearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with