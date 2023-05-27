Arjo Atayde upbeat on local movie industry after gaining Cannes attention

MANILA, Philippines – A few days after his film was acknowledged at the Cannes’ Marché du Film in France, actor Arjo Atayde returned home on Thursday bearing good news to local film aficionados.

Atayde is optimistic that other Filipino movies produced by talented local moviemakers will soon be at par with foreign movies after his film "Topakk" (Trigger) made it to Cannes’ Fantastic Pavilion.

Related Stories Arjo Atayde looking forward to married life with Maine Mendoza

“It’s also our first time watching the movie and we’re excited just like you are,” Atayde, also Quezon City 1st District congressman, said in a short speech during the film's premier gala screening last May 18 at the Olympia Theater. “It’s really been a journey shooting this film.”

"Topakk," an action-drama film about a security guard (played by Atayde) who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, was directed by Richard Somes. Also starring Julia Montes, it was the first and so far the only Filipino film to qualify to the Fantastic Pavilion.

“Definitely leveling up the action films of the Philippines and leveling up with the other countries as well, and practically pushing Filipino talents out there, as much as other countries are as well. Definitely, this is something different to cater to different people,” he added.

"Topakk," under Nathan Studios Inc. and supported by Canada-based production company Raven Banner Entertainment, is now being picked up by Hollywood for sales and distribution all over the world, including in European territories.

“Topakk will be translated in all the countries buying them. They will be sold to all the countries that want the movies. We’re targeting over 100 countries,” added Atayde, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the Creative Industry and Performing Arts committee in the House of Representatives.

Also returning to the country along with Atayde is his sister, actress Ria Atayde and actor Enchong Dee.

Arjo Atayde (2nd from right) joins sister Ria Atayde, mother Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde, Enchong Dee and Lorna Tolentino during the Marché du Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Special Program in Creative Arts Act

While Topakk has already reached greater heights as the first genre action film from the Philippines, Atayde praised the progress of the Special Program in the Creative Arts Act, which recently passed on third reading in Congress.

“The proposed law will give more young filmmakers and artists a chance to be featured in international festivals,” Atayde, one of the principal authors of the bill, said, referring to House Bill 7540.

“Institutionalizing a Special Program in the Creative Arts (SPCA) for senior high school students will strengthen the reputation of Filipinos as world-class talents in the creative industry as our students will be honed in their craft at a young age.”

According to Atayde, if the bill turns into law, students will be trained under a special curriculum oriented in the fields of architecture and allied arts, cinema, dance, dramatic arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, design, digital fabrication and new media.

“By providing our artistically inclined students with adequate training, we would be producing world-class artists with firm academic foundation and a deep sense of patriotism,” the 32-year-old lawmaker added.

He said students will also be taught financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills and basic knowledge on intellectual property rights, with the ultimate goal of providing quality education to students that would lead to a sustainable profession.

Atayde said the proposed law will enable students to be mentored by experienced artists.

RELATED: Ensemble cast joins Arjo Atayde in Cattleya Killer