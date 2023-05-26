^

Entertainment

'Hindi po ako lalaban': Julie Anne San Jose on back-to-back concert with Sarah Geronimo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 12:54pm
'Hindi po ako lalaban': Julie Anne San Jose on back-to-back concert with Sarah Geronimo
Singer Julie Anne San Jose
Julie Anne San Jose via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose answered a social media user’s question if she's willing to have a back-to-back concert with Kapamilya star Sarah Geronimo. 

In her guesting at "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Boy read the question of the social media user. 

“Si Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose ang pambato ng Kapuso pagdating sa concert performance. Curious kami kung handa ba siyang mag-perform kasama si Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo? Lalaban kaya siya sa isang back-to-back concert with Sarah G?" Boy asked. 

“Unang-una, Tito Boy, hindi po ako lalaban because there is only one Sarah Geronimo. There can only be one Sarah Geronimo," Julie replied.

“It would be an honor, of course, na maka-duet po si Miss Sarah. Because I really look up to her,” she added. 

Boy then paraphrased the word "lalaban" and then asked Julie if she's willing to have a "back-to-back" performance with Julie. 

“More on like maghahanda, yes po, of course. Definitely," she said. 

“Kasi nga po she’s one of the people that I really look up to and isa siya sa mga naging influences ko rin sa music,” she added. 

When asked if she's willing to have a duet with Sarah, Julie said “It would be such an honor. I love her.” —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Court junks Debbie Garcia's complaints vs Barbie Imperial &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Court junks Debbie Garcia's complaints vs Barbie Imperial — Ogie Diaz

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Comedian and talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that actress Debbie Garcia's complaints against fellow actress Barbie Imperial...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Such is the power of Kris Aquino as she was able to tap a friend to help her rumored boyfriend Mark Leviste's son's campaign...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Broadcasters and journalists that hosted shows on DZMM TeleRadyo have shared their initial reactions to ABS-CBN confirming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
The search is on for kid influencers with soft, smooth, and shiny hair.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Indiana Jones' collection to stream on Disney+ ahead of new movie

'Indiana Jones' collection to stream on Disney+ ahead of new movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
All the previous "Indiana Jones" movies will be available for streaming on Disney+ ahead of the theatrical release of "Indiana...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

'You blocked me': Jason Hernandez reacts to 'forda clout chasing' comment by Moira dela Torre's sis

By Jan Milo Severo | 24 minutes ago
Singer Jason Hernandez responded to Moira dela Torre's sister J'mee's reaction to his new song "Ikaw Pa Rin."
Entertainment
fbtw
'Barbie' releases main trailer, soundtrack list featuring Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj

'Barbie' releases main trailer, soundtrack list featuring Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Universal Studios has released the main trailer for its upcoming blockbuster "Barbie" as well as the list of artists who will...
Entertainment
fbtw
KathNiel among Outstanding Asian Star nominees at Seoul International Drama Awards

KathNiel among Outstanding Asian Star nominees at Seoul International Drama Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Celebrity couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo are among the Filipino nominees for the Outstanding Asian Star category...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay naman kami': Joshua Garcia willing to work with ex Julia Barretto again

'Okay naman kami': Joshua Garcia willing to work with ex Julia Barretto again

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that he is willing to work again with ex-girlfriend Julia Barretto. 
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film

John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo to reunite in new film

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Viva Artists Agency confirmed that blockbuster stars Sarah Geronimo and John Lloyd Cruz will reunite in a movie together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with