'Hindi po ako lalaban': Julie Anne San Jose on back-to-back concert with Sarah Geronimo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose answered a social media user’s question if she's willing to have a back-to-back concert with Kapamilya star Sarah Geronimo.

In her guesting at "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Boy read the question of the social media user.

“Si Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose ang pambato ng Kapuso pagdating sa concert performance. Curious kami kung handa ba siyang mag-perform kasama si Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo? Lalaban kaya siya sa isang back-to-back concert with Sarah G?" Boy asked.

“Unang-una, Tito Boy, hindi po ako lalaban because there is only one Sarah Geronimo. There can only be one Sarah Geronimo," Julie replied.

“It would be an honor, of course, na maka-duet po si Miss Sarah. Because I really look up to her,” she added.

Boy then paraphrased the word "lalaban" and then asked Julie if she's willing to have a "back-to-back" performance with Julie.

“More on like maghahanda, yes po, of course. Definitely," she said.

“Kasi nga po she’s one of the people that I really look up to and isa siya sa mga naging influences ko rin sa music,” she added.

When asked if she's willing to have a duet with Sarah, Julie said “It would be such an honor. I love her.” —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

