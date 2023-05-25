^

Entertainment

'Simply the best': Stars mourn passing of rock queen Tina Turner

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 8:29am
'Simply the best': Stars mourn passing of rock queen Tina Turner
Tina Turner
PA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 earlier today.

According to reports, the iconic singer died in her home in Switzerland following a long illness. 

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock' n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," Turner's representative said in a statement.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," it added.

Born in 1939, Turner rose to fame as part of the Ike and Tina Turner duo in the 1970s before launching a solo career.

Turner is a Grammy Award winner and her hit songs include "Proud Mary," "The Best, "What's Love Got To Do With It," and "We Don't Need Another Hero," to name a few.

Tributes poured in from around the world for Turner, the trailblazing Black rocker whose powerful voice and imposing stage presence thrilled global audiences for decades. Some of music's biggest names are lamenting the loss of a singular and instantly recognizable performer, whose popularity spanned generations.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger — who, legend has it, learned his dance moves from the diva, said the world had lost "an enormously talented performer and singer."

"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Bandmate Ronnie Wood called Turner "the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend."

Fans lined up to pay tribute at the wrought iron gates of her huge compound in Kusnacht, on Switzerland's Lake Zurich, many bearing candles and flowers.

Chateau Algonquin had been the home Turner shared with her German husband Erwin Bach for almost three decades, including when she took Swiss citizenship in 2013, and relinquished her US passport.

"The world has lost an icon," Swiss President Alain Berset said.

Back in the United States, President Joe Biden paid a pointed tribute to a "once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever."

"Tina's personal strength was remarkable," Biden wrote. "Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers," he added, calling Turner "simply the best."

Turner's Britain-based publicist Bernard Doherty said her death came after a long illness, and had robbed the world of "a music legend and a role model."

He gave no details of the illness.

'The Best' 

A career that would go on to net eight Grammy Awards began in the 1960s in a partnership with husband Ike Turner.

The pair recorded a number of hits together throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and while he was credited as being the brains behind the operation, she was always clearly the more talented.

After their troubled and violent marriage collapsed -- she fled in 1976 mid-tour -- Tina Turner forged a wildly successful solo career.

The following decades gifted the world instantly recognizable hits like "What's Love Got to Do With It?", "Private Dancer" and the anthemic "The Best".

Her "We Don't Need Another Hero" featured on the soundtrack to "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," the 1985 post-apocalyptic thriller starring Mel Gibson.

A decade later she oozed her way through "Goldeneye," joining the select ranks of artists who have sung on the James Bond franchise.

Reaction to Turner's death came from across the worlds of music, entertainment and sport.

Fellow singer Gloria Gaynor took to Instagram to hail Turner's mold-breaking career, and how she "paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white." 

"She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music. 

"She will be sorely missed."

Mariah Carey called Turner the embodiment of a legendary superstar. She was "an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. 

"To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere," she wrote.

Angela Bassett, who played the singer in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It" opposite Laurence Fishburne as Ike, paid emotional tribute to "a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world."

"Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion and freedom should look like," Bassett said.

Basketball legend Magic Johnson posted a picture with the songstress -- "one of my favorite artists of all time."

"I've seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I've ever seen," he tweeted.

Actor Forest Whitaker praised Turner's "voice, her dancing, and her spirit."

But he also hailed her ability to bounce back, in a nod to the difficulty of escaping her troubled marriage to Ike.

"As we honor her, let's also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days."

English crooner Rick Astley tweeted "What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS!" while NASA declared that Turner's "legacy will forever live among the stars." — With reports from Agence France-Presse/Huw Griffith

TINA TURNER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Broadcasters and journalists that hosted shows on DZMM TeleRadyo have shared their initial reactions to ABS-CBN confirming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia explain 'sensuality workshops' with Joshua Garcia

Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia explain 'sensuality workshops' with Joshua Garcia

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
For those who were at last Saturday's celebrity watch party for the anticipated ABS-CBN, GMA-7 and VIU series "Unbreak...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

'Mommy Kris': Kris Aquino makes time for Mark Leviste's son's school campaign amid health issues

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Such is the power of Kris Aquino as she was able to tap a friend to help her rumored boyfriend Mark Leviste's son's campaign...
Entertainment
fbtw
'12 years na kaming magkasama': Coco Martin, Julia Montes finally admit relationship

'12 years na kaming magkasama': Coco Martin, Julia Montes finally admit relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya stars Coco Martin and Julia Montes finally admitted that they are in a relationship since 2011.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gab Valenciano recovering from injuries after motorcycle accident in US

Gab Valenciano recovering from injuries after motorcycle accident in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Singer Gab Valenciano was involved in a motorcycle accident in America. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Neri Naig gives eco-friendly tips to keep home safe for family

Neri Naig gives eco-friendly tips to keep home safe for family

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 31 minutes ago
If there are two positive things that the pandemic taught us when it forced us to observe lockdown rules and stay home with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

Jolina Magdangal leads search for new kid influencers with beautiful hair

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 37 minutes ago
The search is on for kid influencers with soft, smooth, and shiny hair.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruru, Bianca tie up loose ends in The Write One finale

Ruru, Bianca tie up loose ends in The Write One finale

By Jerry Donato | 9 hours ago
Essaying a young married couple, Liam and Joyce, in The Write One is another acting test to Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali....
Entertainment
fbtw
Thirty years later, The Little Mermaid is still endearing to audiences

Thirty years later, The Little Mermaid is still endearing to audiences

By Leah Salterio | 9 hours ago
“But a mermaid has no tears and therefore, she suffers so much more,” wrote Hans Christian Andersen in the original...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift fans petition for 'Eras Tour' Manila stop in mall drag performance

Taylor Swift fans petition for 'Eras Tour' Manila stop in mall drag performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Filipino Swifties are sending out a loud and clear message: Bring the "Eras Tour" to Manila.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with