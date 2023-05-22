^

GMA's Annette Gozon-Valdes commends ABS-CBN as 'superb content provider'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 22, 2023 | 8:53am
No more network wars: GMA-7 and ABS-CBN executives (from left) GMA Network First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan, ABS-CBN Head for TV Production and Star Magic Head Lauren Dyogi and GMA Films President and GMA Senior Vice President Annette Gozon-Valdes at the celebrity watch party of "Unbreak My Heart" on May 20, 2023, at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the social media noise and tweets by fans on which network or studio reigns supreme, executives of GMA-7 and ABS-CBN have kind words and appreciation for each other at last Saturday's celebrity watch party for their unprecedented, first co-production series "Unbreak My Heart."

ABS-CBN Corp. Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak and GMA Senior Vice President and GMA Films President Annette Gozon-Valdes heaped praises for each other's networks after years of fierce competition. 

"You know when ABS-CBN lost its franchise, it was like the end of the world for us. It was actually one of the most painful experiences we've been through, but that loss also taught us to become a better company, a humbler company, and instead of doing everything on our own, it made us learn to embrace partnerships in our journey as storytellers," said Katigbak during his speech. 

ABS-CBN was denied by the House of Representatives its franchise in May 2020. The media company is now thriving as a content provider and operates digital platforms and channels where their shows are currently shown. 

"There's no better proof of that than this wonderful partnership that we have with GMA," he added. 

Gozon-Valdes similarly gave her appreciation and compliment to GMA's erstwhile rival. 

"I'm really overwhelmed with emotions to see everyone of you here tonight. It's such a historic occasion and your presence makes this even more memorable," began the GMA executive. 

"As I've said previously, we've always respected you (ABS-CBN) as a superb content provider and with this project, you've proven again your excellence. We're very happy to be your partner in this project," she added. 

In the audience are the directors of the show, Manny Palo and Dolly Dulu, as well as its cast led by Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia. 

Other cast members of "Unbreak My Heart" present last Saturday were Eula Valdes, Laurice Guillen, Jeremiah Lisbo, Nikki Valdez, Victor Neri, Romnick Sarmenta, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera and Sunshine Cruz. 

Some of the biggest stars of the two networks were also present, such as Coco Martin, Julia Montes, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Kyle Echarri, Darren Espanto, Christian Bautista and Alden Richards. 

Stars of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" John Estrada and Cherry Pie Picache, and the rising stars of "Voltes V: Legacy," namely, Radson Flores, Ysabel Ortega, Raphael Landicho and Matt Lozano were also in attendance. 

Gozon-Valdes said she hopes that it will not be the last co-production between ABS-CBN and GMA, as well as with streaming platform VIU. 

VIU Chief Executive Officer Janice Lee remarked on the welcoming and openness between the two networks to collaborate. 

The series will be shown in VIU's 16 markets across Southeast Asia, Middle East and South Africa with its reach of over 66 million monthly active users and 12 million premium users. 

"This new partnership, I believe, is really going to be taking the Philippines' production to a whole new level by combining our resources, creative people together," Lee added. 

"This is one of the best shows we have ever produced, and it confirms what the Filipino can truly achieve, especially when two very talented teams choose to work together," Katigbak noted. 

He thanked the "Kapamilyas and Kapusos" for their "unwavering support." 

"To ABS-CBN, one door was closed for us, but the floodgates to new and exciting partnerships have opened. We're so humbled. Maraming salamat po," he ended. 

"Unbreak My Heart" will premiere on May 29 on GMA-7, with advance episodes on VIU and iWantTFC on May 27. 

RELATED: In photos: GMA, ABS-CBN stars grace 'Unbreak My Heart' celebrity watch party

