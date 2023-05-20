^

Ricky Davao calls the shots in The Seed of Love

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
May 20, 2023
Ricky Davao calls the shots in The Seed of Love
Ricky Davao wears the director’s hat for the GMA Afternoon Prime series with Glaiza de Castro and Mike Tan in the lead roles. He says that The Seed of Love presents viewers a new perspective about starting a family, which is via in-vitro fertilization. The actor’s director is glad to have worked with a very solid team for this family drama and romance.
Photo from Actor's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ricky Davao is back in the same spot that he inhabited in such projects as Grazilda and Nagbabagang Luha for GMA 7’s The Seed of Love. He is not seen essaying a role, but Ricky is taking and calling the shots.

Wearing the director’s hat, he is in charge of the mise en scéne and his work is shown and manifested in every scene and character portrayal in the afternoon family drama.

“Yes, it’s worth the wait,” said the actor-director about the airing of The Seed of Love, whose initial series of tapings started in 2020 and was interrupted by the pandemic, in a recent virtual press conference. Glaiza de Castro and Mike Tan, by the way, are the lead actors of the Kapuso Afternoon Prime series.

“(It was) three years in the making… I’m thankful na natuloy ito (that it was finally pushed through),” added the actor, who recently joined the all-star cast of Contra Mundum, a concert to mark 50 years of the establishment of the country’s Order of National Artists.

Ricky’s recollections revealed that the production work was resumed in the middle of the pandemic. However, it was stopped again because of conditions like temporarily not allowing kid actors on set and the strict implementation of protocols.

With that, Ricky moved forward and took on another directorial work in the Afternoon Prime drama, Nagbabagang Luha, which also starred Glaiza and Mike. While they were taping the TV adaptation of the classic Ishmael Bernal film, the three would sometimes talk and think of the possible resumption of The Seed of Love. It was only last year when it received the signal to proceed and had smooth-sailing tapings.

Ricky plays vaudeville piano player Tony Javier in Contra Mundum: The All-star Concert of Ang Larawan. He is joined onstage by Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (left) and Kakai Bautista. — Photo By Geoffrey Yusooncho (GK Photography)

“The process of going to the taping (locations, which included careful planning) and being there on set was challenging,” recalled Ricky. “There were lots of dos and don’ts. And then, the story was also slightly changed, but it became better. Mas pinaganda ng creative team namin.”

During the group interview, Ricky was also inquired about his working experience with the cast and said, “Working with Glaiza, I’m a fan kahit anong ipagawa mo sa kanya, gagawin niya (anything you ask her to do within the bounds of acting, she’ll do it). I directed her the first time in Grazilda. Since then, I’ve become a fan of her.”

“Grabe yung effort na binibigay niya (Her effort is commendable). Her dedication should be emulated by most talents, who are just starting their careers,” added he, who has worked with Mike several times.

“You will see a different Mike Tan here,” said Ricky. “(He is) more mature… lalong naging serious (he has become more serious with the craft).”

The actor’s director shared that the requirements for portraying almost all the characters are really demanding, given the events and situations these dramatis personae will get into. Ricky implied that viewers may reach a point as they watch the narrative unfolds to consider if this or that scene is for reel or for real. “There are like gulat scenes,” said he, who acknowledged the hard work done by the lead stars and the supporting cast.

“This is a very solid team,” described Ricky, referring to the actors as well as to the technical and creative people from production.

Although the viewers have already known the story premise, the theme and topic of in-vitro fertilization The Seed of Love explores, Ricky shared his take on the subject.

“The audience will have a new perspective (about starting a family). Pwede ka palang makabuo ng pamilya using this technology (or approach)… Pwede pala yun.”

“The story is not that different,” added he. “It’s drama, (there’s a) love story with agawan (stealing of partners). I’m not sure if this is new, but the problems (crafted) by the creative team (that the characters must hurdle) ay medyo masalimuot (were a bit challenging), medyo pinahirapan kami on how to execute them, especially the actors kung papaano nila i-de-deliver.”

The ensemble cast has met the demands because, as Ricky put it, “Our guidance as actors is dapat kaya nating panindigan yung truth, dapat ikaw mismo ay naniniwala (we must be able to stand for the truth, you must believe it yourself). When you believe, it becomes automatic (that you’re in it), the audience will believe, will get affected and react (to what the characters are going through). It’s either magalit sila, maawa o madala (they get angry, feel pity or get carried away).”

As for how the family drama fares in the ratings game, according to the information given to this paper, The Seed of Love is topping the weekday afternoon 4:05 p.m. timeslot.

