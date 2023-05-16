Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to her parents during her sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum last Friday.

Sarah performed her heartfelt rendition of Wency Cornejo's "Habang May Buhay" dedicated to her Daddy Delfin.

"He taught me to work hard. He has trained me. Naalaala ko po, every morning at nine o’clock, bumabangon kami. Gustung-gusto ko pong bumabangon ng umaga para po mag-ensayo," Sarah said.

"Pinapaakyat niya po ako sa lamesita namin at dun po ako nagpe-perform, na ang feeling ko po, 'yun ang stage ko," she added.

An emotional Sarah Geronimo dedicates the song Habang May Buhay to her dad Delfin at her 20th anniversary concert at the Big Dome Friday night. The Popstar Royalty also ends song with a short and sweet message for both her parents, including Mommy Divine. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/gcCmSPA3mE — Nathalie Tomada (@Natspeaking) May 12, 2023

Sarah also said that it was her father who thought her to be strong.

"Siya po ang nagturo sa akin na maging malakas, matatag, lalung-lalo na po sa pagharap sa laban ng buhay," she said.

"Tatay Delfin, mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Para sa yo Tay. I love you, Daddy," she added.

At the end of her performance, Sarah declared her love to her Daddy Delfin and Mommy Divine.

"Love you, Ma. Love you, Daddy," she said.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo to celebrate 20th anniversary in showbiz with a major concert in May