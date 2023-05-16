^

Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 12:46pm
Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert
Pop star Sarah Geronimo
Screenshot from Instagram / Sarah Geronimo Shots

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to her parents during her sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum last Friday. 

Sarah performed her heartfelt rendition of Wency Cornejo's "Habang May Buhay" dedicated to her Daddy Delfin. 

"He taught me to work hard. He has trained me. Naalaala ko po, every morning at nine o’clock, bumabangon kami. Gustung-gusto ko pong bumabangon ng umaga para po mag-ensayo," Sarah said. 

"Pinapaakyat niya po ako sa lamesita namin at dun po ako nagpe-perform, na ang feeling ko po, 'yun ang stage ko," she added. 

Sarah also said that it was her father who thought her to be strong. 

"Siya po ang nagturo sa akin na maging malakas, matatag, lalung-lalo na po sa pagharap sa laban ng buhay," she said.

"Tatay Delfin, mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Para sa yo Tay. I love you, Daddy," she added. 

At the end of her performance, Sarah declared her love to her Daddy Delfin and Mommy Divine. 

"Love you, Ma. Love you, Daddy," she said. 

