Beks Battalion members ‘not envious’ of each other’s achievements

The members of Beks Battalion — (from left) Lassy, Chad Kinis and Mc Muah — hold a media conference for their movie Beks Days of Our Lives now showing in cinemas nationwide. The secret to their friendship is that they agree to be not jealous of each other’s achievements.

MANILA, Philippines — The members of Beks Battalion — Chad Kinis, Mc Muah and Lassy — had their own share of arguments as friends but they never felt “insecure” of each other’s solo career achievements.

Chad, Mc and Lassy (who are Richardson de la Cruz, MC Calaquian and Lassy Marquez in real life) previously held local concerts and shows abroad as a group and now they are starring in Viva Film’s Beks Days of Our Lives. The comedy film, which also marked Chad’s directorial debut, is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

Being friends for quite a while, Chad admitted that they also argued a lot of times. “I wouldn’t say ‘fight’ but more of arguments. Walang sakitan, kahit masasakit na salita, wala po sa amin,” he shared in a media conference.

When they are discussing matters, they would find solutions to resolve the issues right away, he added. “After that, we’re OK after several minutes. The longest time that we hadn’t talked for days because of a conflict was three days. When we saw each other after that, nag-iyakan kami.”

When asked if they also feel insecure of each other, Chad joked, “Sa itsura lang po. (Mc) said, kelan kaya kami magiging magkamukha ni Chad and Lassy.”

Lassy bantered, “Mc is the one who would feel envious because there are two of us against him.”

“Walang inggit sa amin because we would talk over (things),” Mc said on a serious note. Back in their comedy bar days, they had already agreed not to be envious of each other. “We are really true friends and family. So, we won’t hinder each other’s success, especially kung pagkakakitaan.”

In fact, the accomplishment of one member does help the group, asserted Lassy. “For example, Chad is our director (in the film and) he really helps in the group. Kaya wala pong inggitan sa amin. Kung sino man po ang meron at sino man palarin na magkaroon ng project like this, it’s a huge help to the group.”

Chad added that they always pray and wish for one’s prosperity in terms of their career. It has been their practice ever since to support each other. “Ganun po ang practice namin sa comedy bars pa lang with our circle of friends. If one needs assistance, we would always lend our hand, no question, hindi po kailangan may balik.”

“For example, may raket ka, may raket ako, and that’s OK. Why would you hamper the success of other people? If one gets ahead, pasasan po ba at hihilahin din and we all shall get there,” he said.

Chad likewise noted how their dreams have started to materialize with the consecutive projects that have come their way. “We just want to sustain what we have today. We are not asking for more. We just want to stay longer in the industry so we could continue to provide for our loved ones.

“Also, magkaroon kami ng sariling tatak na kahit gaano katagal ay hindi na po mawawala umabot man ng ilang generation. When (people) say Beks Battalion, it will remind them how we made them laugh noon at ngayon. That’s what we all wanted, magkaroon ng sariling pagkakakilanlan ang Beks Battalion to last longer until the next generation.”

Sharing more about their movie Beks Days of Our Lives, Chad said it was inspired by friendship and family. He described Beks Battalion as “unexpected family.”

He became emotional recounting how the group has become his “kin.” “I consider them as my siblings. To be honest, I’ve been so alone for decades. I worked alone. Papasok ako tapos uuwi mag-isa.”

“When the pandemic happened, Beks Battalion was formed and I found a new purpose (in life) because of them. I didn’t only gain a sibling but I also found a family who guides me… I found a new direction because of them,” he added.

Chad expressed his sincere thanks to Mc and Lassy for accepting him as the “third member of the family.” “I will never forget their kindness and help… Ako lang po ang bumuo ng Beks Battalion pero ako po ang dinala nila pataas.”

He would vocally show how much he loves his friends through chat. “Every week, they would (receive that kind of message) from me as if it is the last breath of my life. I just want to say I love you.”

Meanwhile, the comedians and vloggers were also asked about their thoughts on vloggers who would set up dangerous pranks in public.

“Each vlogger has (his or her) own niche,” explained Chad. “There are people who like to prank (and) to give away prizes. Maybe they push beyond the limits and boundaries na gusto nila yung sa attempt na pagpapatawa.”

“There are cases that they only have good intentions but they get bad results. It’s like they just want to entertain people. They don’t have bad intentions. They just didn’t expect that kind of results,” he continued.

Chad cautioned, “Medyo ingat na lang siguro sa mga susunod at pag-ingatan yung dapat gawin or dapat mas malaman natin kung hanggang saan lang pwede.”