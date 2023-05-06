Ryan Bang reveals he declined offer from Korea's SM Entertainment

Born in South Korea, Ryan Bang has been a familiar face on Philippine TV as part of the noontime show "It's Showtime." Bang found fame after joining the reality competition "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2010.

MANILA, Philippines — Whenever one sees Ryan Bang on TV, it brings to mind if he ever tried his luck in his native South Korea like his fellow Korean Sandara Park, who has found success as part of the girl group 2NE1. It turns out that the funny host of "It's Showtime" had an offer to sign up with one of Korea's biggest talent agencies.

Ryan revealed that he was offered a contract by Korean talent agency SM Entertainment but declined it.

During his interview with ABS-CBN Head of TV Production Laurenti Dyogi on the Star Magic YouTube channel, the 31-year-old host said he had a one-on-one interview with SM Entertainment Head Lee Soo-man.

"Noong close pa kami ni Ate Dara [Sandara Park], pinakausap sa akin dati 'yung company niya. Tapos may kumukuha sa akin [para mag-five years] training. Na-meet ko 'yung Mr. Lee Soo-man, 'yung pinaka-head ng SM Entertainment. Gusto talaga nila ako 100% doon.

"Nagpunta pa ako sa SM Town, nag-one-on-one interview pa kami. Interested talaga sila na [kunin ako] pang-TV, pang-komedyante at pang-host," he added. "Wala pa sa puso ko na i-grab ko ang chance ng SM. Sabi ng mga magulang ko naman noong nasa Korea pa ako, 'Bahala ka, desisyon mo 'yan.' So, parang nagdalawang-isip ako.

WATCH: Ryan Bang reveals he almost signed with Korea's SM Entertainment

"'Yun ang offer naman [kasi] nila, bawal ako pumunta ng Philippines. Kailangan bawat galaw ko, bawal, kaso sobrang makulit talaga ako. Sa Korea kasi, grabe, mahigpit, parang walang freedom. E, grabe ang ugali ko, ang personality ko ay pang-Pilipino talaga ako. So nag-decide na ako na mag-stay dito," Ryan said.

After the offer, Ryan said he was given other opportunities by guesting on different Korean shows.

"Dahil doon, nag-guest ako sa iba’t ibang mga show. Nag-translator ako kay Senator [Manny] Pacquiao sa 'Infinite Challenge.' Nag-guest ako sa mga documentary at sa mga travel show. Ngayon, merong nag-o-offer sa akin ng mga teleserye na parang sidekick,” he said.

“Hindi nga ako nagpaalam sa iyo nun, Direk [Lauren]. Kaya ako nag-braces, kasi gusto ng mga director doon ay perfect ang ngipin bago ako isalang sa mga movie nila. May kumukuha sa akin na movie, teleserye, e, nag-pandemic bigla. So, 'yung mga ganoon, tatanggapin ko," he added.

Ryan stressed that he is open to accepting projects in Korea but will stay in the Philippines.

"Guest-guest lang 'yon. Pero gusto ko talaga nakatira dito [Pilipinas]. Masaya ako dito. Masarap sa puso na parang feel at home na ako dito. [Pakiramdam ko] safe ako, wala akong takot," he said. — Video from Star Magic YouTube channel

