Karla Estrada leaves 'Magandang Buhay'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 12:08pm
From left: Momshies Melai Cantiveros, Karla Estrada and Jolina Magdangal
ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and television host Karla Estrada made her official farewells to the morning show "Magandang Buhay" ahead of her final episode airing earlier today.

Estrada published on her social media accounts yesterday her messages of gratitude to fans of the show she hosted for over five years, by posting an image of her with co-hosts Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros.

"Naging mabigat ang desisyon... Pero mas naging matimbang ang pag-unawa ng isa't isa. Mamimiss ko," Estrada began her post.

The actress then compared her relationship to her co-hosts to that of graduating high school and applying for different college courses.

"Ang mga masasaya at madramang samahan na walang katulad at tanging tayong tatlo lang ang nakakaalam!" she continued. "Ngunit ang pagkakaibigan na ilang beses sinubok ng panahon ay hindi kailanman makakalimutan."

Estrada went on to thank ABS-CBN —  where "Magandang Buhay" first originally aired in 2016 — her bosses that she now considers friends, and the crew and fans that made up the morning show.

"Maraming salamat sa aral na nagpatibay ng pagkatao natin. Mahal ko kayo!" Estrada said. "Dasal ko para sa ating lahat ang katahimikan ng puso at malayong paglalakbay tungo sa... magandang buhay!"

She shared her own Facebook post a few hours later to add more messages of gratitude for fans, "Hangad ko ang inyong walang sawang suporta, saan man ako mapadpad. Mahal ko kayong lahat mga Momshie, Popshie at mga Anakshie!"

The host capped off both posts with three hearts bearing the colors of ABS-CBN, green, red, and blue.

Estrada temporarily left "Magandang Buhay" in the build-up to the May 2022 elections as she was bidding for a partylist seat under Tingog Sinirangan, with singer Regine Velasquez and actress Judy Ann Santos filling in for her.

Tingog Sinirangan was able to win two seats in the 2022 elections, but Estrada was the partylist's third nominee and was not able to secure a seat.

