AJ Raval removes breast implant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 3:52pm
AJ Raval
AJ Raval via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval has removed her breast implants. 

In her Instagram account, AJ posted a photo of her holding the removed implants. 

She only captioned the post with a heart emoji. 

In December last year, AJ said that she wanted to undergo breast implant removal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aj Raval (@ajravsss)

“I’m planning po, kasi last year, nagpa-enhance po ako ng boobs. Ayoko pong magsinungaling, natural na po sa akin 'yun. Pero planning po ako na ipatanggal next year. Gusto ko pong magkaroon ng freedom sa sarili ko,” she told PEP.

”Before kasi, hindi naman ako nako-conscious sa boobs ko. Pero ever since na ipinalagay po, dun po ako nag-start na ma-conscious. Planning po ako next year na ipatanggal,” she added.

Last Valentine's Day, AJ finally confirmed her relationship with Aljur Abrenica. 

In a post on her Instagram account, AJ published a photo of her holding hands with Aljur on a beach.

"I'll always give you all the love I have in my heart and love you unconditionally," AJ wrote in the caption, ending it with a heart emoji.

