How Michelle Dee balances time between acting, pageantry

On playing Freya in the Kapuso mega serye, Mga Lihim ni Urduja and joining Miss Universe Philippines for the second time, Michelle considers both as amazing opportunities and she feels grateful.

MANILA, Philippines — At this point in her career, Michelle Dee is straddling both worlds of show business and beauty pageants. On camera, the Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent plays Freya in the GMA Telebabad primetime series, Mga Lihim ni Urduja, while off camera, she fulfills her responsibilities as an official candidate in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

Although shuttling from one commitment to another is taxing, Michelle simply enjoys every bit of it because she puts her heart into it.

“Honestly, it has really been on my bucket list,” said the svelte stunner when The STAR inquired if doing the physically-demanding genre is part of her acting plans in a recent virtual chat.

“One of my dreams is to do action because I idolize Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. When I got cast for the show, it seemed that doing the two genres that I wanted to do (was granted). I super love my character Freya. She is my favorite to date among the characters I’ve played in my acting career.”

The genres she was referring to are action and fantasy. Since Mga Lihim ni Urduja stands on the Philippine legend and its connection to the show’s every character, the cast members, which include Michelle, are in for an adventurous and dramatic experience. By the way, the series airs weeknights at 8.

“We were so grateful,” said the actress. “When we had the story con, there was a historian, who gave a lecture on the history of Urduja at kung bakit mahalaga na ipakita natin sa mga netizens (at sa manonood) yung story niya (and why it’s important to show her story to everyone).”

Michelle’s Freya forms part of the narrative about bounty hunters, who use their skills and knowledge to get hold of the warrior princess’ precious jewels. Her character is described as “a femme fatale and highly-skilled combatant,” in the piece of information available on the show’s website.

“You will see the backstory of the bounty hunters, how (they) were formed and came together as well as what they’re fighting for,” shared Michelle of what lies ahead for Freya and the rest of the team during the interview. “Hindi (sila) yung typical na kontrabida na ikakagalit mo, na parang minsan mapapakampi ka talaga sa mga bounty hunters (They are not the typical antagonists that viewers detest. Sometimes, audiences will root for them). Freya has a big secret that she keeps.”

With her interests in martial arts, taekwondo and aikido, Michelle is game for action-packed sequences. “Ako medyo kasi ayokong nag-pa-pa-stunt double,” said she, who loves the creative work that’s happening on the set of Mga Lihim ni Urduja, whose characters seem dynamic, as one may put it.

“We are given creative freedom,” shared Michelle. “Of course, (the people behind the show) have a vision on how each character is going to be. But each is being matched with every actor’s strengths, and preferred approach. You will see that Freya has hints of Michelle talaga… kaya nakakatuwa po kasi para siyang isang (that’s why it’s fun because it’s a) creative collaboration.”

With her personal experience in beauty competitions, the daughter of former Miss International Melanie Marquez is acquainted with Urduja, Pangasinan’s warrior princess, for the personality has become an inspiration for national costumes of some hopefuls.

At last year’s edition of Miss Universe Philippines, Michelle finished second, with the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism title, while Celeste Cortesi was the winner. The Kapuso actress is joining again this year to hopefully gain the right in representing the country at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.

“Ultimately, bakit ako sumali is (because) medyo takot ako sa regrets in life (Why did I join? It’s because I’m a bit afraid of having regrets in life),” said she, who will give her all this time around, knowing her shortcomings the last time. “And then, I really want to prove sa mga netizens natin, sa mga viewers namin that I deserve to give it another shot. I mean all I can do is give it my best.”

Being part of an ongoing TV series and an upcoming national beauty pageant requires Michelle to balance her time and priorities, she said and added that “both (acting and doing Miss Universe Philippines) are such amazing opportunities and I’m so grateful.”

“GMA is very supportive of my dream, nag-gi-give way po talaga sila for Miss Universe (Philippines) at nakakataba po talaga ng puso, not only that they gave me one of my dream roles, they also allow me to do Miss Universe (Philippines).”

Asked what’s her mindset as Miss Universe Philippines candidate for the second time, Michelle had this to say: “I never compare myself to anyone else. I just have to beat my last performance. Although you have to manifest na ikaw yung mananalo, ultimately, you just have to do your best because destiny will take care of the rest, as long as I give everything and I know whatever comes (happens) is meant for me.”

With her latest project, Michelle feels lucky and grateful to be part of a show dubbed as mega serye, which has given her another opportunity to understand further the process of getting into someone else’s psyche and life.

“Before I started acting, medyo ang kapal ng bakod around my emotions (I had a thick wall around my emotions), hindi po ako expressive sa nararamdaman ko (I was not then expressive of what I was feeling),” recalled Michelle. “So nung na-break po yan ng acting coach ko na si Ms. Ana Feleo, para siyang light bulb switch sa akin (When the wall was ‘broken’ through the help of my acting coach, it seemed that I had a light bulb switch). Parang wow, I can really tap my emotions on cue when it’s needed.”

Her degree in psychology in some ways complements acting and Michelle appreciates the work and the craft. “I learn so much from my own self, ano yung pwedeng magpa-iyak sa akin, anong pwedeng magpasaya sa akin (I know what could make me cry and feel happy). So duon po ako natutuwa, craft-wise,” said she.

“When you take on a character, you’re like building a different persona of yourself, hahanapan mo ng hugot sa sarili mo, eh (you’ll look for a similar emotional memory or experience in you to relate to the character),” concluded she.