SunKissed Lola is for lovers

Formed late in 2021, the band is made up of Alvin Serito, on vocals and acoustic guitar, Dan Ombao (lead guitar and vocals), Laura Lacbain (vocals and background vocals), Danj Quimson (bass) and Gerson Viloria (drums). Pasilyo, SunKissed Lola’s first hit, entered the charts a month ago and this week made No. 1 in the Billboard Global Philippines tabulations.

There is a hot new indie band in the country and it has this very curious name. SunKissed Lola. To be sun-kissed is to have the sun shine on you long-enough for you to get that tanned skin with a rosy glow, that glorious summer shade that Caucasians aspire for.

As for Lola, it is the nickname for Dolores in Spain and other Spanish speaking countries. As a simple word, dolor means agony or sorrow. But it became a common name for girls because it is derived from the Blessed Virgin Mary’s incarnation as the Nuestra Senora de los Dolores or Our Lady of Sorrows or the Mater Dolorosa.

Now why they would name a little girl Dolores and call her Lola if it means sorrows is beyond me. As is also why would a band call itself Lola even if it is the sun-kissed variety.

Well, among us, Pinoys, lola also means grandmother. I do not know the etymology for lola or lolo for the grandfather. But no matter, a lola conjures up images of the kind of pampering parents would never resort to and therefore of presents, goodies, fun, etc. and extra cash.

So, the name is SunKissed Lola for this barely two-year-old band from Olongapo. And just like our traditional idea of the lola, the group has been putting out lots of good vibes through its music. Well, to be specific, through just one song as of now, and it is titled Pasilyo.

In a way, Pasilyo reminds me of Di Na Muli by Itchyworms. These songs are the results of a combination of serious music studies with a songwriter having a Pinoy pop mindset. You think of Pinoy pop for the theme and the lyrics but these should be framed by a precise and traditional musical structure. Not on the untrained although interesting chords of a self-taught composer. In the case of both songs, the melody used is a waltz in three/fourth time.

The waltz creates a buoyant feeling that invites dancing. It is usually associated with happy moments. The Pasilyo here is no dark back alley. It is the setting for a happy moment. The title refers to the church aisle that the bride walks through on her way to the altar. From there, the groom’s chant of ikaw at ikaw results in a sweet love song.

At a time when the vampire theme A Thousand Years is already starting to wear thin as a wedding song, how nice it is to discover Pasilyo. It is new, hip, pop and best of all, an original Filipino song. You can expect to start hearing this one in a lot of weddings soon.

SunKissed Lola was formed late in 2021. It is made up of Alvin Serito, who was discovered through Wishcovery on vocals and acoustic guitar; Dan Ombao, a runner-up from The Voice Philippines on lead guitar and vocals; Laura Lacbain on vocals and background vocals; Danj Quimson on bass; and Gerson Viloria on drums. Serito, Ombao and Quimson are the songwriters.

Pasilyo is the band’s first hit. The song entered the charts a month ago and this week made No. 1 in the Billboard Global Philippines tabulations. Great job knowing the stiff competition provided by SZA, Taylor Miley and others.

Here goes the listing: Pasilyo by SunKissed Lola; Kill Bill by SZA; Snooze, also by SZA; OMG by NewJeans; Flowers by Miley Cyrus; Reminder by The Weeknd; Here with Me by d4vd; Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; Ditto by NewJeans; Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift; Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2 by Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice; Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez; Die for You, also by The Weeknd.

Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter; Umaasa by Calein; Sure Thing by Miguel; Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras; Hype Boy, again by NewJeans; Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur; Fall In Love Again by Stacey Ryan; Creepin’ by Metro Boomin’, The Weeknd and 21 Savage; Bahala Na by Kenanaiah; Ikaw Lang by Nobita; As It Was by Harry Styles; and Players by Coi Leray.