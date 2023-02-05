^

'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 5, 2023 | 10:15am
TV host WIllie Revillame
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Willie Revillame aired his sentiments regarding the reported break of several shows of ALLTV during the live episode of his game show "Wowowin" last night, February 4.  

He lamented how some social media users rejoiced at the news that some of the shows will temporarily stop airing. 

"Hindi ko lang ito kinukwento pero may mga lumalabas kasi ngayon na mga programa sa ALLTV mawawala. Eh, parang natutuwa pa kayo na mawawala ang programang nagbibigay saya at tumutulong. 

"Sana hindi ganon 'di ba? Ako naman willing naman tumulong. Di ba, sa sobrang blessed namin. 'Wag naman sanang ganon," he asked.

Revillame has been the host of one of the longest-running game shows "Wowowin" that has seen several name changes and stations. Prior to "Wowowin" airing on ALLTV, it aired on GMA-7 from May 10, 2015 to February 11, 2022. A few months later, it premiered on ALLTV on September 13, 2022. 

He asked for people to understand that the fledgling network is still starting since its soft launch last September. 

"Siyempre you have to understand. Nagsisimula pa lang po ang ALLTV. Nagsisimula pa lang kami, sanggol pa lang ito. Talagang wala pang commercial na papasok dito kasi wala pa kaming reach. Wala pa kaming signal. Sinisimulan pa lang, e," he said. 

Revillame appealed to the public to hope for the best for them and set aside politics. 

"Ipagdasal niyo kami. Sana ipagdasal niyo kami na maging successful ito para maraming mga istasyon na maraming magawa. Marami kayong marinig na kabutihan. Set aside ninyo 'yung pulitika.

“Marami pa kayong dapat malaman sa katotohanan. It’s about the frequency, kung alam niyo lang 'yung totoo. Ayoko lang ho magsalita na pangungunahan ko sila.”

He also revealed that he had been offered to run for senator but he declined saying that he chose to stick to what he knows. 

"Pinatawag ng presidente para tumakbong senator. Madaling araw tinatawagan nila ako. Sinabi ko po, 'Mr. President, hindi ko po pwedeng lokohin ang sarili ko. Hindi po ako para diyan. Hindi ako marunong mag-Ingles. Hindi ako marunong mag-batas. Wala. Ang kaya ko lang gawin ay magpasaya araw-araw at sa abot-kaya kong tulong. 'Yun ang gagawin ko,'" he revealed. 

On Saturday, a report published on Pep.ph said there were rumors that the fledgling network has plans to temporarily stop airing some of its programs. The management had reportedly talked to the talents and it will still pay their talent fees as agreed on their respective contracts. 

Apart from "Wowowin," its other programs include Toni Gonzaga's eponymous talk show "Toni" and the morning show "M.O.Ms," hosted by Mariel Rodriguez, Ciara Sotto and Ruffa Gutierrez. 

ALLTV is owned by All Media Broadcasting System (AMBS), which is owned by former Senate president and businessman Manny Villar. 

The National Telecommunications Commission awarded AMBS in January 2022 the provisional authority to operate the digital channel 16 and analog channel 2 previously assigned to ABS-CBN. 

AMBS has yet to issue an official statement regarding this report. 

