Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon embrace support from LGBTQ+ community

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 11:02am
Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador
Jane de Leon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "Darna" stars Jane De Leon and Janella Salvador are surprised but nonetheless grateful for the support they have been receiving from the LGBTQ+ community as a result of their characters on the Kapamilya show.

Janella in particular was so well-received in the series' early weeks because of her portrayal of Regina and the iconic villain Valentina.

At a media conference held in ABS-CBN last January 30 in preparation for the last two weeks of "Darna," Janella touched upon her accidental turn becoming a new gay icon for Filipinos.

"It was so unexpected na i-embrace ng LGBTQ community 'yung character ko, but it's such a wonderful surprise and I'm proud to represent this community," said Janella.

Later in the conference, Jane and Janella both talked about the online discussions that shipped the two of them as "JanElla" because of the interactions between Janella's Regina and Jane's Narda.

"Actually lagi kaming tinatanong if kami ba," Jane shared, to which Janella added about showing her co-star the different things being said on Twitter.

Janella expounded by sharing they both had fun with the idea of being a tandem while shooting, "Even before people started shipping us, we were already joking about it sa set. Marami kaming scenes kung saan kinukuhanan ng action shots, matagal kaming nakatitig," even showing an example of it with Jane.

"Lagi rin namin sinasabi na unexpected talaga na sumabak ang DarLentina and JanElla, especially sa panahon ngayon na hindi natin inaakala ang nangyayari," Jane ended. "Grabe 'yung pagmamahal na binigay sa amin ni Janella."

"Darna" will finish its run in two weeks, after which it will be replaced by "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" starring Coco Martin.

RELATED: WATCH: Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador open to reprising 'Darna' roles in the future

