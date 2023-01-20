^

Entertainment

Jane de Leon's 'Darna' airs in Indonesia

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 11:43am
Jane de Leon's 'Darna' airs in Indonesia
Jane De Leon digitally edited to be in character as Darna.
ABS-CBN / Released, digital manipulation by Philstar.com / Enrico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — It's not only in the Philippines that Jane de Leon's "Darna" takes flight. Her take on the beloved Filipina superhero is now also being watched in Indonesia. 

The currently airing "Mars Ravelo's Darna" has a Bahasa-dubbed show in Indonesia's free-to-air TV network ANTV. 

ANTV's Chief Program and Communications Officer Kiki Zulkarnain shared how the story of Darna appeals to Indonesian viewers and is delighted to bring the show to its regular programming, hoping to inspire its various audiences.

"We have always presented programs with a narrative closely associated with the daily lives of Indonesian people. As we begin the year, we present a new genre to our viewers that tell the story of the iconic Filipino heroine Darna, which also appeals to our younger audiences as she serves as a perfect role model for them. Darna certainly makes our programming more diverse, and we hope it will not only entertain but instill values in the youth through her acts of kindness and bravery," Zulkarnain said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)

 

Meanwhile, another ABS-CBN program makes its way to African viewers with the English-dubbed version of its drama series "Viral Scandal," which is also currently airing in 41 Sub-Saharan countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Seychelles, and Ivory Coast.

The show follows how the Sicat family gets disrupted by a scandalous video involving their beloved daughter, Rica (Charlie), and how she seeks justice following her traumatic experience that almost ruins their lives. "Viral Scandal" stars Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia, Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca.

Apart from "Mars Ravelo's Darna" and "Viral Scandal," other ABS-CBN shows that have aired abroad include "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Sino ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa," "La Luna Sangre," "Since I Found You," "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" and "The Legal Wife" in Africa; the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa 'Yo" in Latin America; "The Blood Sisters" in France's overseas territories, and most recently, its three primetime series "Marry Me, Marry You," "On the Wings of Love" and "Halik" in Malaysia.

RELATEDDengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'

DARNA

JANE DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Singer Kris Lawrence believed that the waiter in the Alex Gonzaga incident will benefit after the actress-vlogger smeared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 1 day ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Malabo, bobo po ako': Herlene Budol on joining Miss Universe

'Malabo, bobo po ako': Herlene Budol on joining Miss Universe

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol answered a fan's suggestion that she should join the Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon gets historic BAFTA nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal

Dolly de Leon gets historic BAFTA nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Dolly de Leon becomes the first ever Filipino actress to be nominated at the British Academy Film Awards following the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WANTED: Ligaya: New 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' holding auditions for Ligaya role

WANTED: Ligaya: New 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' holding auditions for Ligaya role

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The upcoming new run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" is preparing auditions for the role of Ligaya, a key character in the jukebox...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina work hard at their chemistry on and off screen

Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina work hard at their chemistry on and off screen

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
Not all reel couples get along in real life. In the same way, not all real-life sweethearts can be successfully paired on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kristine Lim makes successful return to art scene after long hiatus

Kristine Lim makes successful return to art scene after long hiatus

By Boy Abunda | 12 hours ago
Prolific and award-winning visual artist Kristine Lim finds most fascinating sketching in front of her subject.
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show

LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 18 hours ago
The Philippines may have culminated its semifinal streak, but all is not lost.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang excuse': Mikee Morada admits wife Alex Gonzaga wrongfully smeared icing on waiter

'Walang excuse': Mikee Morada admits wife Alex Gonzaga wrongfully smeared icing on waiter

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Alex Gonzaga's husband Mikee Morada admitted that his wife has done something wrong when she smeared icing from her birthday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with