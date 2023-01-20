Jane de Leon's 'Darna' airs in Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — It's not only in the Philippines that Jane de Leon's "Darna" takes flight. Her take on the beloved Filipina superhero is now also being watched in Indonesia.

The currently airing "Mars Ravelo's Darna" has a Bahasa-dubbed show in Indonesia's free-to-air TV network ANTV.

ANTV's Chief Program and Communications Officer Kiki Zulkarnain shared how the story of Darna appeals to Indonesian viewers and is delighted to bring the show to its regular programming, hoping to inspire its various audiences.

"We have always presented programs with a narrative closely associated with the daily lives of Indonesian people. As we begin the year, we present a new genre to our viewers that tell the story of the iconic Filipino heroine Darna, which also appeals to our younger audiences as she serves as a perfect role model for them. Darna certainly makes our programming more diverse, and we hope it will not only entertain but instill values in the youth through her acts of kindness and bravery," Zulkarnain said.

Meanwhile, another ABS-CBN program makes its way to African viewers with the English-dubbed version of its drama series "Viral Scandal," which is also currently airing in 41 Sub-Saharan countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Seychelles, and Ivory Coast.



The show follows how the Sicat family gets disrupted by a scandalous video involving their beloved daughter, Rica (Charlie), and how she seeks justice following her traumatic experience that almost ruins their lives. "Viral Scandal" stars Charlie Dizon, Joshua Garcia, Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca.

Apart from "Mars Ravelo's Darna" and "Viral Scandal," other ABS-CBN shows that have aired abroad include "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," "Sino ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa," "La Luna Sangre," "Since I Found You," "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin" and "The Legal Wife" in Africa; the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa 'Yo" in Latin America; "The Blood Sisters" in France's overseas territories, and most recently, its three primetime series "Marry Me, Marry You," "On the Wings of Love" and "Halik" in Malaysia.

RELATED: Dengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'