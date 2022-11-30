Dengue, UTI, LBM, etc: 'Darna' Jane De Leon suffering from many illnesses due to 'over fatigue'

Jane De Leon digitally edited to be in character as Darna.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon tested positive for Dengue and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), among others.

In her Instagram account, Jane posted on her IG story that she's not well, so she apologized to her fans because she's not active lately.

"Hi everyone! Sorry if I'm still sick. I tested positive with dengue & UTI," she wrote.

"I won't able to reply but I promise to see you guys soon. Thank you for all the prayers," she added.

In an interview with Philstar.com via Messenger, Jane's mother Marie said that her daughter is now recovering at home.

"Nagpapahinga lang po sa bahay... pero wala pang masyadong appetite. Nagsuka rin at nag LBM (Loose Bowel Movement) siya the past days kaya puro soft diet lang muna sya," Marie said.

Marie also said that apart from Dengue and UTI, Jane also has acute Tonsillitis.

"Contributory factor din ang over fatigue," she added.

