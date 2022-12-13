^

Entertainment

Adam Levine shares No. 1 reason Maroon 5 loves coming back to Philippines

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Adam Levine shares No. 1 reason Maroon 5 loves coming back to Philippines
American pop rock band Maroon 5, led by frontman Adam Levine, holds their sixth show in the Philippines at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Photos by Jasper Lucena via Live Nation PH Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Last Thursday night’s concert of Maroon 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena was the American band’s sixth show here in the Philippines and as expected, they did not disappoint the crowd.

Prior to their most recent visit, the pop-rock band held shows here in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

The group, composed of Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar, set the lively atmosphere and dancing mood of the concert-goers with the opening track Moves Like Jagger.

The intense energy continued as they performed their hits one after another with This Love, Stereo Hearts, One More Night, Animals, Love Somebody, What Lovers Do, Makes Me Wonder, Wait, Maps and Harder To Breathe.

The love and support of the fans for the band members were felt and vice-versa all throughout the unforgettable night. Frontman Adam’s sexy dance moves and guitar solo were so impressive, electrifying the singing audience.

Before hitting the acoustic version of Payphone with James and Jesse on guitars, Adam shared the reason why they love coming back to the country. “For many reasons. However, the No. 1 reason we like to come here is because we know how much you guys love to sing… And as a singer, I cannot even tell you how much joy that brings (to) me and the rest of the band when we come out here to a place where I know…You guys love to f**king sing. And that just makes us feel so good out here.

“I want you guys to know that it’s a special place for us because we know that every time we come here, first of all, the crowd seems to be getting bigger and bigger, every time we come here. It just feels like you guys love to be in it with us. You guys sing louder. You sing louder than anywhere else in the world. It’s a beautiful thing. So thank you so much guys. We love you.”

He further encouraged the audience to keep on singing with them and they happily complied with the tracks Beautiful Mistakes, Don’t Wanna Know, Cold, Sunday Morning and Girls Like You.

The rockers then took a short break and came back on stage with a song from 2012, Daylight, from their Overexposed album.

It was followed by Memories, a song about loss with the lines, “Here’s to the ones that we got/ Cheers to the wish you were here, but you’re not/ ‘Cause the drinks bring back all the memories/ Of everything we’ve been through.”

They also put on a stripped version of Lost Stars while Sugar was their parting song.

Before that, Adam felt sentimental as he reminisced about the band’s journey for over 20 years. He said, “Our first album came out 20 years ago. That’s a long time ago. That’s older than you, you, you (pointing at the audience). And I just wanted you guys to know that we’ve obviously (come) very far away from here, being a musician, being in a band, singing for my art, my job, our job as a band to perform our songs for this long.

“For all the 20 years and being able to come to a country I’ve never been to before. But our music brought us here. And we were able to share something so special with you guys. And I just wanna say on behalf of the band, everybody back there, we appreciate it so much more than you could ever know,” he added.

He expressed the group’s gratitude to all their Filipino fans, saying, “And we just wanted to say thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts and we love you guys. And we see you and we appreciate you over the last 20 years ‘coz without you guys we cannot do this. And so we love you guys and we thank you.”

Adam then performed his “favorite song to sing,” She Will Be Loved, the third single from Maroon 5’s debut studio album Songs About Jane (2002).

The jam-packed concert was part of the band’s 2022 world tour. The Manila leg was presented by Live Nation Philippines.

ADAM LEVINE

MAROON 5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval....
Entertainment
fbtw
Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

Gone too soon: Jovit Baldivino's rise from siomai vendor to building house, sending siblings to school

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
The wake of the singer has been opened to the public. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos-Concio and the different hats she wears

Charo Santos-Concio and the different hats she wears

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Charo Santos-Concio is one of our entertainment industry’s most inspiring success stories.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jovit Baldivino passes away at 29

Jovit Baldivino passes away at 29

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Singer Jovit Baldivino has passed away earlier today. He was 29 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
After 4-year wait, Hannah Arnold finally competes at Miss International

After 4-year wait, Hannah Arnold finally competes at Miss International

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
After four years of waiting, Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold finally gets to compete at the Miss International...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Martial Law film 'Katips' dominates nominations at 38th Star Awards for Movies

Martial Law film 'Katips' dominates nominations at 38th Star Awards for Movies

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Vince Tanada's directorial work and acting performance in "Katips" earned him nods at the 38th Star Awards for Movies next...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Jin shaves head ahead of military enlistment

BTS' Jin shaves head ahead of military enlistment

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Days before his expected enlistment to the South Korean military, BTS member Jin posted a photo of him with a shaved hea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

Fil-Am H.E.R. wears 'Beauty and the Beast' costume with Baybayin script

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Filipino-American singer and songwriter H.E.R. proudly wears her heritage for the upcoming 30th anniversary special of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

'You're dead': Atom Araullo status on public transport spurs discussion, grievances

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Journalist Atom Araullo's tweet last December 9 revived anew the sorry state of the country's public transport system.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
12.12 Sale: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

12.12 Sale: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
Skip the long lines and heavy holiday traffic with these gift ideas for every personality and monito-monita:
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with