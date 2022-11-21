Troy Montero details falling victim to scam during Paris honeymoon with Aubrey Miles

MANILA, Philippines — Eighteen years since getting together, Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles finally married last June — and so, many eagerly awaited for their honeymoon photos.

But when the celebrity couple shared their romantic getaway in the “City of Love” last month, it came with bad news: the pair fell victim to thieves!

“Now I know why you love Paris. Kahit nanakawan ka sa Paris ng pick pockets, tuloy ang larga," Aubrey aired her frustration in an Instagram post.

"Sa movies kala ko astig kayo pero sa totoong buhay parusa kayo, mga BWISIT,” she added.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com early this month, Troy recalled their unfortunate Paris encounter.

“Well, I took it quite hard because it’s basically my fault,” Troy said in the interview held following Melissa Philippines’ 15th anniversary launch, where the couple were among the celebrity guests.

“So, the bag was with me. We just bought this bag like just a few hours earlier. We’re shopping in another store and I put it down while I was in line to get my credit card. So, when it’s time to move forward to reach down, I have several bags there… when I reached down, it felt light. So one (of the bags) was missing. I looked around and thought, ‘Maybe, it was with Aubrey’.”

But after giving it much thought, he realized he was the one handling the bag and it was not with Aubrey.

Troy believed that what happened was not just a stealing incident, but also a syndicate scam because there were people distracting him before he lost the bag.

“When I think about what happened, there was something there — a distraction in front of me. It’s like a weird moment — someone was being loud (pointing at his front) and someone being loud over here (pointing at his back) and I was a little bit caught off guard and I think that’s the distraction. So I think it was a setup,” he stressed.

“Yes, I believe it was a scam.”

They let their guard down even if they have been warned many times, though it was the first time that happened to them in a travel abroad.

“We were warned and it still happened. I was like, I literally took my eyes off the bag for like a second. They’re (thieves) were so fast!”

After the incident, Troy said he and Aubrey have become “praning” in looking after their safety.

“It’s like everyone’s looking at us. We’re so on guard na.”

Nonetheless, instead of letting themselves be hassled by the situation, the couple just went on with their itinerary.

“But it was a beautiful place. It’s a beautiful city. S’yempre masasayang. We’re gobsmacked looking at all the wonderful things and shopping. Looking at all these wonderful things, your guard will be let down and you’ll be taken advantage, I guess.”

To appease his bride, the couple returned to the shop where they bought Aubrey’s bag that was stolen.

“So, the next day, we had to go back and I had to find her the bag again. The same bag. That was the only way to pacify her. She was like so sad. We waited in line for this bag. It’s just a small but trendy bag… We waited in line and we waited in line again and luckily, she got the same bag.”

Despite what happened, Troy and Aubrey had a blast in Paris.

“Other than that, it was wonderful — the food, the city… Paris is very magical. Parang of all the cities we’ve been to, Amsterdam, it’s so great, we had Germany… But there’s something about Paris that’s parang storybook. That and Amsterdam for me are my favorites,’ he shared.

“Going there alone, just the two of us, just spending time together, it was really meant for us.”

The pair was so happy that they even went on a honeymoon extension.

“Of course, it makes us miss our kids more… and then a week later, we went to Japan! Parang extended na honeymoon!”

For those also going to Japan, he said that unlike the commotion, tourism there was still slow and everyone still wore facemasks.

