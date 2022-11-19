Slumberlandâ€™s Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley share adventures beyond their wildest dreams

Slumberland’s Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley share adventures beyond their wildest dreams

Netflix’s brand-new film Slumberland explores a colorful and mysterious dreamworld where the lead characters — grieving young girl Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and eccentric fellow Flip (Jason Momoa) — take on wild adventures involving dreams and nightmares.

It all starts with Nemo, whose waking life is turned upside-down after losing her father at sea. But she unearths a map that leads her to Slumberland, a world that gives her temporary escape from her pain and grief, and even allows her to dream and hope for a reunion with her father.

Along the way, Nemo meets the playful and childlike Flip, who becomes her unlikely companion and guide. On playing yet another fun character, the Aquaman star said, “It’s better for the soul and it’s better for your wellbeing — to be laughing and having fun over being grumpy and (makes a growling sound).”

“It’s nice to be happy all the time. It’s nice to have some levity,” he further told a small group of Filipino reporters over Zoom ahead of the Nov. 18 premiere on the streaming platform.

If it appeared that Jason enjoyed himself so much portraying a character like Flip, it was because he got to tap into fun and fond memories from his childhood.

“There are little parts of me throughout the film where I’m (referring) to my family and having moments when I was kid, things that my uncles would do, things that my little brother would do,” he further told us.

Marlow Barkley: ‘If you have something that’s special to you and everybody else doubts you or underestimates you, hold on to that dream and keep the people you love in your life and you’ll be able to accomplish even greater dreams than you could ever imagine

“There’s a part where, ‘You’re boring me,’ my uncle would do that to me (laughs). So, there’s always these great things to put in from my life that hopefully make it, you know.”

A little spoiler here, there’s a connection between Flip and Nemo’s estranged and awkward uncle Philip (played by Chris O’Dowd), who has no choice but to assume as guardian and second parent.

Despite its super fun and fantastical aspects, Slumberland carries deep and meaningful messages about the human experience, such as healing from grief, overcoming life’s sorrows, and holding on to dreams even if it means having to face your worst nightmares.

For Marlow especially, young people like her can learn a thing or two from her character about how to face fears head-on.

Jason Momoa: ‘Reconnect with your inner child. No matter how old you are, have fun and keep that little sparkle alive, otherwise, what’s the point?’

When asked for encouraging words for teenagers going through hardships like Nemo, the 13-year-old spoke like someone wise beyond her years: “I think (it’s about) making sure to keep the things that make you happy and bring you joy very close to you. If you can, to block out any negative thoughts and ideas, I think it’s very important. And specifically, to keep friends close because friends can be very, very helpful and inspiring during difficult times. Just remember that any fear, no matter how big, (you can overcome it) as long as you’re brave and strong. I hope they can use Nemo as an inspiration to do that.”

Here are more excerpts from our roundtable with lead stars of Slumberland, now streaming on Netflix.

On their first reaction to the script:

Marlow: “I read the script and I immediately knew I would watch it even if I wasn’t in it. Secretly, I was hoping I’d get to do this movie because I knew it would be amazing and it had everything I wanted in a script and more. It had emotion, funny moments and action, and so I really put my all into that audition and it paid off. I think that time filming was even better than I could ever imagine.”

Jason: “This was pitched to me by director Francis Lawrence, who I love and trust. I just thought it was wonderful, the idea of it. Then I got the script, read it, I cried, I laughed… And then we cast this beautiful young woman (referring to Marlow). I mean it’s a dream job and it just doesn’t happen often and so I feel very lucky to be part of this film.”

On fun and funny experiences on set:

Marlow: “Any blooper is really fun. We were filming a very emotional scene and in between takes, we thought it would be a great idea if we played tag. But not the kind of tag where you’d be running around, chasing each other, but it’s the kind of tag where you’d stand still, look over someone, say tag and that’s it. Jason was ‘it’ and he didn’t want to be ‘it’ and in the middle of the scene, a very emotional one, right before the big climax, he goes, ‘I just wanna say, tag you’re it.’ That didn’t work out. I was like, dude, why did you think you could incorporate ‘tag’ in this emotional scene. And Francis was like, okay let’s go back to work (laughs).”

Jason: “There’s so many bloopers. We all did some fun stuff not long enough for this interview. You’ll see all the bloopers.”

On an adventure that’s beyond their wildest dreams (as their film’s tagline reads):

Jason: “When I was around 19, one of my biggest dreams was to go to Tibet, just go backpacking, live with nomads and go to different temples out there. And I went to Tibet and whatever I thought it was going to be, it was beyond my wildest dreams. And it was truly the only place that felt like a dreamworld when I was there. It was spelled that way, the clouds were, the sky was, everything. It was like a child’s dream. I will always have that. It was wonderful.”

Marlow: “I’d say I’m living the life. I’m living an adventure beyond my wildest dreams right now. I think, I’m very lucky to be able to do it at such a young age. And I have Jason and my family and my friends to guide me through that. So, I think right now, it’s pretty crazy. I couldn’t imagine I would be here now.”

On what Marlow learned from working with Jason:

“I think that Jason is always having a good time and as Flip says, ‘If I’m not having fun, I’m doing my job wrong.’ I honestly think that I have learned that from Jason. And you know, I always thought that if you’re an actor and you have to film an emotional scene, it has to be serious all the time. You have to be serious on set, you’re on set at this time, you have to film nine hours, go, go, go! But he taught me that you can have fun and slow down and have time to be a real person. And (co-star) Chris O’Dowd as well, he taught me to slow down and just treat people with kindness and respect. I think that Nemo could also learn those lessons as well. They both taught me to work hard but also enjoy my life right now.”

On the biggest lesson they both learned from doing the film:

Marlow: “I think that kids can learn that they can overcome their fears no matter how great they are. And that if they have something that’s special to you and everybody else doubts you or underestimates you, hold on to that dream and keep the people you love in your life and you’ll be able to accomplish even greater dreams than you could ever imagine.”

Jason: “I’d say, reconnect with your inner child, no matter how old you are, have fun and keep that little sparkle alive, otherwise, what’s the point?”

Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay), written by David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum; Secret of the Tomb) and produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and Francis Lawrence. The film also stars Weruche Opia, India De Beaufort and Humberly Gonzalez.