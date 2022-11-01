Miss Earth 2022 pageant season begins

MANILA, Philippines — This year's theme for the Miss Earth competition is ME Loves Fauna, and the 2022 pageant season kicked off with the delegates' personal introduction and presentation of their chosen fauna in an online costume presentation.

The international delegates are already in the country for the final show. Last October 24, candidates from Asia and Oceania arrived in Manila. The delegates from Europe arrived on October 25, while the contestants from Africa landed in Manila last October 26. Meanwhile, contenders from the Americas were the last batch to arrive last October 27. In total, there are 92 delegates vying for the top crown.

Fans and supporters caught their favorites live on their respective days of arrival, with the sessions aired at 9 p.m. on Carousel Production's Kumu and/or YouTube channels.

Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp will be the Philippines' representative.

Miss Earth 2021 Destiny Wagner of Belize will crown her successor at the culmination of the pageant rites on November 29. Vietnam will host the international finals next year. Stay tuned!

