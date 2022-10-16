^

Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp slays 'mermaid pictorial' for marine protection

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2022 | 1:48pm
Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp was among the celebrities who graced the Glutanex event in Mall of Asia last weekend.
MANILA, Philippines —Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp trended online with a photo of her as a mermaid on a beach full of waste.

In her Instagram account, the Tarlac beauty said that the “ME Loves Fauna” shoot was conceptualized by Chester Sigua and Geof Lagria to raise awareness on marine biodiversity and how these are at risk due to human activity.

“Fish, seabirds, sea turtles, and marine mammals can become entangled in or ingest plastic debris, causing suffocation, starvation, and drowning. Researchers estimate that over one million animals die each year after becoming entrapped in or ingesting litter,” she wrote. 

“The most common killer of animals is plastic litter, notably impacting marine animals. Each year more than 100,000 dolphins, fish, whales, and turtles drown after becoming entangled or eating plastic,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramp said the shoot aims to raise awareness on proper waste disposal that would help lessen marine biodiversity loss. 

“Whenever we visit the beach, may we throw our trash where it belongs to avoid causing more harm to the natural environment and fauna,” she said. 

The Miss Earth 2022 coronation will be held at the Cove Manila in Okada, Parañaque City on November 29. Ramp hopes to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown. 

Meanwhile, Jenny was one of the celebrities who graced the Glutanex event in Mall of Asia last weekend. 

The K-beauty-themed event featured fun games with giveaways, skincare classes with exclusive product testing and other activities.

“Glutanex is a glutathione-based brand. Our products range from pharmaceutical, medical device and cosmetics. For now, we have expanded to cosmetic and skin care lines here in the Philippines,” the brand’s Vice President Alain Chan told Philstar.com.  

Mary Grace Juliano, CEO of Pink Venture, the exclusive distributor of Glutanex in the Philippines, said that she brought the brand to the Philippines because she trusts its quality. 

“Nexus Pharma is one the best suppliers of glutathione in Korea. They are very popular and well-known that’s why I trust them when it comes to the ingredients of the product,” she said. 

