'Competitive environment': Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila speak out on rumored rivalry

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila finally shared their thoughts on their alleged rivalry.

Guesting on Sanchez’s NET25 show "Korina Interviews," Davila attributed it to a "competitive environment."

“Feeling ko, because workwise, parang it was such a competitive environment where we used to work. Parang they would always pit people against each other, perhaps. It would be, let’s say after Korina, nandiyan si Karen. Napakahirap din nun for any woman ha. Kasi nga, you feel minsan either may hinahabol ka or hinahabol ka,” Davila said.

She added that she missed the opportunity to be close to Sanchez because they had different schedules.

WATCH: Korina Sanchez interviews Karen Davila

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Ako sa pananaw ko, isa sa mga nasayang na panahon ko sa ABS-CBN is 'yung hindi kita nakilala doon. Of course, you were very busy. But I feel it was a lost opportunity for me, for both of us,” Davila said.

Sanchez echoed her sentiment, saying she only managed to get close to fellow broadcaster and radio commentator Ted Failon.

“Sobrang busy. Iba-iba ang schedule natin. It’s not like nakakahuntahan ko ng madalas si Bernadette [Sembrano] or even Loren [Legarda]. Talagang ang nakakausap ko lang ay si Ted [Failon] kasi siya 'yung partner ko,” she recalled.

“Naunahan pa ng intriga. ‘Ay, ang pumalit kay Korina si Karen so baka galit si Korina kay Karen.’ Actually hindi ah. Decision ng management iyon nung pinalitan mo ako sa 'TV Patrol.' And there was [no animosity]. Remember when Mar ran, I even invited you? Wala talaga 'yun kasi decision talaga iyan ng mga boss namin nung mga panahon na iyon,” Sanchez added.

Sanchez began her career with ABS-CBN in 1986, while Davila transferred from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN in 2000.

The latter took over Sanchez's duty as an achor on “TV Patrol” in 2004. — Video from Net25 YouTube channel

