^

Entertainment

'Competitive environment': Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila speak out on rumored rivalry

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 12:00pm
'Competitive environment': Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila speak out on rumored rivalry
Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila
Screengrab from Net25 YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila finally shared their thoughts on their alleged rivalry. 

Guesting on Sanchez’s NET25 show "Korina Interviews," Davila attributed it to a "competitive environment."

“Feeling ko, because workwise, parang it was such a competitive environment where we used to work. Parang they would always pit people against each other, perhaps. It would be, let’s say after Korina, nandiyan si Karen. Napakahirap din nun for any woman ha. Kasi nga, you feel minsan either may hinahabol ka or hinahabol ka,” Davila said.

She added that she missed the opportunity to be close to Sanchez because they had different schedules.

WATCH: Korina Sanchez interviews Karen Davila

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Ako sa pananaw ko, isa sa mga nasayang na panahon ko sa ABS-CBN is 'yung hindi kita nakilala doon. Of course, you were very busy. But I feel it was a lost opportunity for me, for both of us,” Davila said. 

Sanchez echoed her sentiment, saying she only managed to get close to fellow broadcaster and radio commentator Ted Failon. 

“Sobrang busy. Iba-iba ang schedule natin. It’s not like nakakahuntahan ko ng madalas si Bernadette [Sembrano] or even Loren [Legarda]. Talagang ang nakakausap ko lang ay si Ted [Failon] kasi siya 'yung partner ko,” she recalled.

“Naunahan pa ng intriga. ‘Ay, ang pumalit kay Korina si Karen so baka galit si Korina kay Karen.’ Actually hindi ah. Decision ng management iyon nung pinalitan mo ako sa 'TV Patrol.' And there was [no animosity]. Remember when Mar ran, I even invited you? Wala talaga 'yun kasi decision talaga iyan ng mga boss namin nung mga panahon na iyon,” Sanchez added.

Sanchez began her career with ABS-CBN in 1986, while Davila transferred from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN in 2000. 

The latter took over Sanchez's duty as an achor on “TV Patrol” in 2004. — Video from Net25 YouTube channel

RELATEDKaren Davila prohibited from interviewing election candidates for vlog

KAREN DAVILA

KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Amid a music comeback that saw her release two songs within a month, singer Sarah Geronimo has penned a sincere and apologetic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress-model Ivana Alawi expressed her enjoyment working with Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jameson Blake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo featured in New York Times Square billboard

Sarah Geronimo featured in New York Times Square billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo added another feather to her cap as she was featured in a billboard in Times Square, New...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Less than a week after Henry Cavill revealed that he will return as DC's Superman, Netflix has announced that Geralt...
Entertainment
fbtw
What's next for KathNiel? Daniel Padilla reveals

What's next for KathNiel? Daniel Padilla reveals

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo shared their sentiments on growing up in front of the camera and their aspirations as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Karla Estrada denied rumors that her son Daniel Padilla and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo are now separated.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glitzy MassKarade Ball raises funds for Operation Smile

Glitzy MassKarade Ball raises funds for Operation Smile

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
I flew to Bacolod on Friday, Oct. 21, for the first MassKara Festival in three years. Because of the COVID pandemic, it wasn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray supports MVP&rsquo;s digital health app

Catriona Gray supports MVP’s digital health app

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
Beauty queen, host and youth advocate Catriona Gray recently hosted an afternoon when the first digital health app, MWell,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Real-life couple Paul and Mikee find it tough to act romantic on screen

Real-life couple Paul and Mikee find it tough to act romantic on screen

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Contrary to the notion that it is easier for real-life celebrity couples to pull off kilig scenes and romantic moments on-cam,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
It looks like Dominic Toretto's obsession with family has its roots. Internet users were quick to point this out when a meme...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with