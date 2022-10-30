Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

Composite image of Henry Cavill (left) and Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is leaving the hit Netflix series "The Witcher" and will be replaced by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week after Henry Cavill revealed that he will return as DC's Superman, Netflix has announced that Geralt of Rivia will now be played by Liam Hemsworth in the fourth season of its hit fantasy series "The Witcher."

Cavill posted about the news on his Instagram.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf," Cavill wrote.

The actor has been playing monster hunter Geralt of Rivia for two seasons in the hit Netflix series. The show's third season is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023. Its prequel series, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" starring Michelle Yeoh, is set to premiere on December 25.

Cavill ended his post by handing over his Witcher character to Hemsworth.

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," Cavill said.

Hemsworth also posted on his Instagram and shared his excitement playing the role as a fan of the show.

"As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure," Hemsworth said.

"Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world," the "Hunger Games" actor wrote.

