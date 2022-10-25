Henry Cavill confirms he is returning as Superman

*spoiler warning*

MANILA, Philippines — The Man of Steel himself has spoken.

Actor Henry Cavill confirmed in a video that he would be reprising his role as Clark Kent or Superman in a future project of Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Cavill posted the video on his Instagram account, which began with an image of his Superman followed by the actor speaking to the camera.

"I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill said in the video which he had prepared until majority of fans had seen "Black Adam."

Cavill's Superman appears in the mid-credits scene of the new DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson, his arrival set against a muted version of John Williams' original "Superman" theme from 1978.

This is Cavill's first appearance as Superman since 2017's "Justice League," though he did also appear in Zack Snyder's version of the film which came out in 2021.

The actor's statement was summarized in the Instagram video's caption, "A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

Fans have been waiting for Cavill to return as management changes in Warner Bros. left the future of Superman up in the air, especially as Cavill began focusing on Netflix projects like "The Witcher" and "Enola Holmes."

Johnson has been teasing a match-up between Black Adam and Superman as part of a shake-up in the DCEU, and had to flex his star power to sway Warner Bros. executives.

Before "Justice League," Cavill played Superman in 2013's "Man of Steel" and 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Body doubles were used in 2019's "Shazam!" and the 2022 series "Peacemaker."

