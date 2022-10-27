Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arean in Eilat, Israel. The new winner will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside The Miss Universe Organization.

MANILA, Philippines — Thai-owned JKN Global Group has acquired the Miss Universe Organization from IMG.

JKN Chief Executive Officer Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip said in a statement that they are "incredibly honored" to buy the pageant.

“The global reach of the Organization, its relationships with global partners and brands, and its wealth of content, licensing, and merchandising opportunities make this a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio," she said in a statement released yesterday.

"We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," she added.

For their part, Miss Universe Organization Chief Executive Officer Amy Emmerich and President Paula Shugart said they are excited with the new owner of the pageant.

"Our relationships with global partners and brands have never been stronger; and our progressive approach continues to position us at the forefront of our industry. We would like to thank IMG for providing us a foundation to realize our aspirations for the brand," they said.

The next Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, USA on January 14, 2023.

Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines in the upcoming prestigous pageant.

RELATED: Miss Universe for sale for P1B — report

