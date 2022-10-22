'Maria Clara at Ibarra' director Zig Dulay on banning foreign content, show's success

Barbie Forteza, Dennis Trillo and Julie Anne San Jose (from left) star in GMA-7's historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra," inspired by the novels of Dr. Jose Rizal, namely, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

MANILA, Philippines — The discourse about foreign television shows and movies being favored over local content continues after a senator claimed the Filipino entertainment industry is detiorating as a result of the said indulgence.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada admitted he considered banning Korean dramas and other foreign content to better support local projects, claiming that local actors are losing their jobs because Filipinos support Korean shows and actors.

Estrada later clarified his statement "stems from frustration" as he called the Filipino entertainment industry "at best, barely surviving" but had nothing against the success of South Korean dramas.

Such conversations come amid rave reviews and internet praise for GMA's "Maria Clara at Ibarra," directed by Zig Dulay. The historical portal fantasy series follows a nursing student who is transported to the world of Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," set during the tail-end of the Spanish colonial era.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dulay shared his views on Estrada's remarks as well as talked about the success of his new show.

'Inspirasyon at suporta'

As a result of globalization, Dulay shared that younger Filipinos who consume and praise international content cannot be avoided. Many cultural products, such as shows and movies, share similarities, and this is true for the Philippines and its neighboring countries.

The director of the 2022 Cinemalaya Best Short Film "Black Rainbow" does not see the need to ban South Korean and other foreign content, but rather agree with Estrada that they could serve as inspiration.

"Magsilbing inspirasyon at hamon ang mga ito upang mas lalo pang pagyamanin at palakasin ang sariling atin (This can serve as an inspiration and challenge for us to enrich and make better shows)," said Dulay, adding that government support plays a big part in Philippine TV and movie's success moving forward.

Dulay expounded by saying those in power should realize just how pivotal the industry and the arts is to the country.

"Kailangang makita muna siguro ng mga nakaupo 'yung mahalagang ambag ng art and entertainment industry sa pagpapa-angat ng ekonomiya ng bansa (Perhaps those in position need to see how the arts and entertainment industry can help uplift our country's economy)," the director said. "Sa ganung siste, mas magiging malinaw marahil 'yung papel na kailangang magampanan ng gobyerno para matulungan ang naturang industriya (In this sense, it will be made clear to them on how the government's support can help the industry)."

Acknowledging history and nation-building

The director is full of pride and gratitude for his show "Maria Clara at Ibarra," which garnered over 200,000 related tweets generated in its debut week. The show premiered on GMA-7's nightly block last October 3.

Dulay said he owes it to the show's team, from the creatives, production and post-production, who all contributed to its success.

"Nakakataba ng puso 'yung mga magagandang sinasabi ng mga tao ukol sa serye at nagsisilbing motibasyon 'yun para sa amin na mas lalo pang pag-igihin 'yung aming nasimulan (It warms our hearts to read the positive reviews of the show, and these motivate us to continue doing what we have started)," he told Philstar.com.

The seasoned Cinemalaya director said he is proud of the initial weeks of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" because the show served its purpose.

"Nakapagbigay ito ng aliw sa manonood at kasakilop ng aliw o libang na 'yun ay ang unti-unting pagtatanghal sa kahalagaan ng kasaysayan at literatura mula noon hanggang sa kasalukuyan (The show entertains the viewing public while it illustrates the importance of history and literature then and now)," Dulay continued. He also noted the youth's increased interest in Rizal's novels.

He touched upon how the show tackles issues like social class or stratification, women empowerment, and the separation of church and state, all while revolving on the relationship between the titular characters.

The director also expressed how happy he is to be part of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" and the viewing public's warm reception is a welcome bonus.

"Unti-unting naitataas 'yung konsepto ng pag-ibig na 'yun sa nasyunalismo o pag-ibig sa bayan, at pag-big sa sarili bilang Pilipino (Apart from romantic love, the show also elevates different kinds of love — love for country and oneself as a Filipino)," Dulay ended.

