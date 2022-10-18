Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte to start joint business venture

Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio appreciate the support for Love in 40 Days, their first series as lead stars. The show is now down to its last week of airing.

MANILA, Philippines — Reel to real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, or LoiNie to fans, are among local showbiz personalities who know how to put their hard-earned money to good use.

You see, Loisa purchased a lot. She was able to build her own house two years ago, using the money she earned from being in show business for three years. Netizens got a glimpse of the house in one of her vlogs that became a trending topic after it drew mixed reactions from online viewers.

Fast forward to the present, Loisa and Ronnie are not only busy with their respective acting careers but also in planning their joint business venture.

During the media conference for the LoiNie-starrer, the Kapamilya romantic comedy series Love in 40 Days, which is now down to its final week of airing, the two young stars shared how they are handling their finances.

“While we are still being given more work, might as well take the opportunity and make the most of what we can because we know, and it’s a reality, that there are many (new artists) being discovered these days,” began Ronnie in the vernacular, who also admitted to having learned how to be a wiser spender.

“Alam na rin namin kung saan ilalagay (kinikita) para pagdating sa dulo, hindi kami manghihinayang. Si Loisa nakapagpatayo na ng sarili n’yang bahay kaya ngayon sa negosyo naman,” he added.

Ronnie feels doubly proud of his ladylove for having recently started a healthy drinks business with her friends.

“It’s called The Bloom Project, which offers a variety of delicious and healthy drinks. We have Super Foodie, Cuppa Java and wheatgrass (Happy Greens).”

Another one in the offing is her and Ronnie’s joint café business which, according to Ronnie, is nearing its final stages of completion.

Photos courtesy of ABS-CBN dreamscape The real-life couple are pictured with co-stars (from left) Renshi de Guzman, directors Jojo Saguin and Manny Palo, Lotlot de Leon, Justine Rivera, William Lorenzo, Chard Ocampo, Chie Filomeno, Ahron Villena, Benedix Ramos, Andi Abaya, Kobi Brown and Vaughn Piczon.

“Yes, we are now focused on what is best for us, for the future,” declared Loisa.

Their co-star Lotlot de Leon couldn’t be any prouder of what the lead stars have achieved so far. The seasoned actress said she never gets tired of giving pieces of advice to young stars, including Loisa and Ronnie.

“I always tell them to love their work because there are many out there who want to be in their shoes. Maraming gustong mag-artista, maraming gustong mabigyan ng pagkakataon. So, sila na nabigyan ng pagkakataon, kailangan i-treasure nila at ipakita nila that they are worthy of it.

“I know that every piece of advice given to them by the directors and veterans (actors) on the set is for their own good.”

The couple were not shy to admit that they had a tough time pulling off the kilig scenes in Love in 40 Days because they have become so comfortable with each other.

“Ang hirap,” said Ronnie. “Sobrang komportable namin sa isa’t-isa kaya isa ‘yun sa nagpapahirap rin (kaya) binabalikan ko kung paano kami nagkakilala dati. Ilang beses akong napagsabihan ni direk Manny (Palo) sa mga kilig scenes namin.”

Loisa said she particularly felt awkward acting in scenes where her boyfriend appeared tense. She would try to guide him and share some tips to help him with the scenes.

“Nahihirapan rin ako ‘pag ganon. So, kailangan magtulungan talaga. Ayoko naman mag-coach sa kanya kasi hindi naman ako acting coach, kung ano lang ‘yung kaya ko i-share,” Loisa said.

“Hindi ko kasi alam kung i-a-acting ko s’ya o ibabato ko ng natural. Hindi ko po alam kung paano magiging natural. Nahirapan talaga ako,” reasoned Ronnie, who also expressed his appreciation to directors Manny and Jojo Saguin for guiding him in approaching his role.

Direk Manny, on the other hand, admired how Ronnie persevered to meet the requirements of his role.

“It was only in the first part of the story that Ronnie needed to show the kind of look one would have when seeing a girl for the first time na nagustuhan n’ya agad and since they are a couple (in real life), of course, sobrang komportable na nila kaya nahirapan s’ya talaga doon.

“What I like about Ronnie is his attitude that he will really do his best and he does not take anything against you personally. At nakuha naman n’ya ‘yung dapat.”

Direk Manny also shared that he received a call from the Kapamilya management praising Ronnie’s acting performance.

For his part, Ronnie said that while doing Love in 40 Days, he learned to read the script repeatedly to understand the course of the story. He said, “Ngayon, binabasa ko ‘yung script ng tatlong beses para kabisado ko na ‘yung takbo ng istorya,” he said.

Ronnie as Edward and Loisa as Jane in the ABS-CBN fantasy romantic-comedy airing weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5.

He promised to take on every new role with the same dedication.

(Love in 40 Days, produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Ch. 11, iWantTFC and TFC. It also stars William Lorenzo, Janice de Belen, Mylene Dizon, Leo Martinez, Chie Filomeno, Ahron Villena, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Renshi de Guzman, Benedix Ramos, Justine Rivera, Chard Ocampo, Vaughn Piczon, Bart Guingona, Trina Legaspi and Raven Molina.)