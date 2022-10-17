Andrea Brillantes reveals filming in Thailand, plans to return to school

Andrea Brillantes (center) with executives and guests at the launch of beauty brand Luxe Organix's latest products.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes teased about her upcoming international project and revealed that she is working on her academics and passion project.

The young star talked to the press at last week's launch of her beauty brand endorsement, Luxe Organix.

"I'm proud to be a part of it and I'm so happy to represent our country. Hindi ako pwedeng masyadong magsalita about it. Confidential po siyang project basta I filmed something in Thailand," Andrea revealed.

In fact, it has only been about one or two weeks since she came from shooting the project overseas. She added that the project is quite different from what she has been doing, which has been more of dramas.

"Hindi s'ya drama at all. Iba din po 'yung mga kasama ko dito. Actually, mga Pinoy po kami pero magugulat kayo kasi 'di ba sanay tayo sa sampalan? Iba siya. Malalaman niyo soon," the actress said.

Andrea also shared that her passion project, which actually is her upcoming business, would most likely be launched next month. It was in August when it was announced that she was named the CEO (Chief Executuive Officer) of A.B.G. Trading Inc.

"Hindi ko pwedeng sabihin pero it's very close to my heart. Isa po ito sa passion ko talaga ever since," the actress said.

Back in August, Andrea said that apart from being an actor, she had always wanted to put up a business for her family.

Apart from launching her business soon, she is also looking forward to continuing her studies.

RELATED: 'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums