^

Entertainment

Andrea Brillantes reveals filming in Thailand, plans to return to school

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 3:02pm
Andrea Brillantes reveals filming in Thailand, plans to return to school
Andrea Brillantes (center) with executives and guests at the launch of beauty brand Luxe Organix's latest products.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andrea Brillantes teased about her upcoming international project and revealed that she is working on her academics and passion project. 

The young star talked to the press at last week's launch of her beauty brand endorsement, Luxe Organix. 

"I'm proud to be a part of it and I'm so happy to represent our country. Hindi ako pwedeng masyadong magsalita about it. Confidential po siyang project basta I filmed something in Thailand," Andrea revealed.

In fact, it has only been about one or two weeks since she came from shooting the project overseas. She added that the project is quite different from what she has been doing, which has been more of dramas. 

"Hindi s'ya drama at all. Iba din po 'yung mga kasama ko dito. Actually, mga Pinoy po kami pero magugulat kayo kasi 'di ba sanay tayo sa sampalan? Iba siya. Malalaman niyo soon," the actress said. 

Andrea also shared that her passion project, which actually is her upcoming business, would most likely be launched next month. It was in August when it was announced that she was named the CEO (Chief Executuive Officer) of A.B.G. Trading Inc. 

"Hindi ko pwedeng sabihin pero it's very close to my heart. Isa po ito sa passion ko talaga ever since," the actress said. 

Back in August, Andrea said that apart from being an actor, she had always wanted to put up a business for her family. 

Apart from launching her business soon, she is also looking forward to continuing her studies. 

RELATED: 'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

ANDREA BRILLANTES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NET25 appoints new president; ASPN turns one

NET25 appoints new president; ASPN turns one

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
It’s been exactly a year since I began co-hosting the TV-radio show Ano Sa Palagay Nyo with Ali Sotto on NET25.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding

Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez gave an update on her daughter Ria Atayde’s love life with Zanjoe Marudo as well as her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque on &lsquo;future&rsquo; with Bea Alonzo, new business for the long term

Dominic Roque on ‘future’ with Bea Alonzo, new business for the long term

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Dominic Roque definitely has plans with girlfriend Bea Alonzo to celebrate the Start-Up actress’ birthday today, Oct....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Andrea del Rosario revealed that she is not against May-December love affairs because she believes "love is love...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana looks none the worse for wear after breakup of marriage

Carla Abellana looks none the worse for wear after breakup of marriage

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Carla Abellana looks none the worse for wear after going through the breakdown of her marriage with husband Tom Rodriguez....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

By Jan Milo Severo | 48 minutes ago
Actor and singer James Reid brought "kilig" frenzy to JaDine fans after revealing that his song "Always Been You" is about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paul Soriano named presidential adviser on creative communications

Paul Soriano named presidential adviser on creative communications

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. designated film director Paul Soriano as his presidential adviser on...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nature is healing': Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez end feud speculation with sweet photo together

'Nature is healing': Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez end feud speculation with sweet photo together

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shut down feud rumors with a sweet photo at the Academy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn Marquez says marriage with childhood sweetheart still not a priority

Winwyn Marquez says marriage with childhood sweetheart still not a priority

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez revealed that there’s no wedding bells ringing soon for her and her childhood sweetheart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bianca Gonzalez on the joys of parenting and podcasting

Bianca Gonzalez on the joys of parenting and podcasting

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
What’s a typical day for mom and Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal?
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with