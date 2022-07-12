'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

Actress Andrea Brillantes in an image posted on Instagram on November 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes opened up on her struggles as her family’s breadwinner in a young age.

In Karen Davila’s YouTube channel, Andrea talked about her sacrifices for her family.

"Pagkain, gamit, tax, electricity... Lahat po, lahat sa akin noon. 'Yung struggle ko dati, since bata sila, hindi pa nila alam kung gaano kahirap kumita ng pera,” Andrea said.

“Ako kasi, bata pa lang ako, namulat na ako na ang hirap hirap kumita ng pera," she added.

The young star also said that she felt she lost her childhood because of her sacrifices for her family.

"Sobrang nawalan po ako ng childhood dahil ang dami kong sinacrifice,” she said.

“May mga dream school ako, as in gusto ko talagang school na kaya ko naman pero kapag pumasok ako sa school na iyon, magugutom kami, so isa-sacrifice ko 'yung ganyan," she added.

Andrea also revealed in the same interview that she and her family were from the squatters’ area.

“Actually, sa squatters area po kami nakatira before, may work naman both parents ko dati pero lumaki ako sa grandparents ko, five years old yata ako. Nakakatawa nga, doon din nag-shoot dati ‘yung 'Kadenang Ginto' kung saan humirap na sina Casey (Francine Diaz),” she said.

“Sabi ko, ‘diyan kami dati tapos ‘yung basketball court diyan naglalaro kami.’ Masaya naman, simple lang kami. May mga times na sobrang hirap, magbebenta ng mga gamit. Hindi talaga ako laking yaman,” she added. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

