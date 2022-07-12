^

Entertainment

'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 8:40am
'Nawalan ako ng childhood': Andrea Brillantes recalls being breadwinner, living in slums
Actress Andrea Brillantes in an image posted on Instagram on November 2021.
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes opened up on her struggles as her family’s breadwinner in a young age.

In Karen Davila’s YouTube channel, Andrea talked about her sacrifices for her family. 

"Pagkain, gamit, tax, electricity... Lahat po, lahat sa akin noon. 'Yung struggle ko dati, since bata sila, hindi pa nila alam kung gaano kahirap kumita ng pera,” Andrea said. 

“Ako kasi, bata pa lang ako, namulat na ako na ang hirap hirap kumita ng pera," she added. 

The young star also said that she felt she lost her childhood because of her sacrifices for her family. 

"Sobrang nawalan po ako ng childhood dahil ang dami kong sinacrifice,” she said. 

“May mga dream school ako, as in gusto ko talagang school na kaya ko naman pero kapag pumasok ako sa school na iyon, magugutom kami, so isa-sacrifice ko 'yung ganyan," she added. 

Andrea also revealed in the same interview that she and her family were from the squatters’ area. 

“Actually, sa squatters area po kami nakatira before, may work naman both parents ko dati pero lumaki ako sa grandparents ko, five years old yata ako. Nakakatawa nga, doon din nag-shoot dati ‘yung 'Kadenang Ginto' kung saan humirap na sina Casey (Francine Diaz),” she said. 

“Sabi ko, ‘diyan kami dati tapos ‘yung basketball court diyan naglalaro kami.’ Masaya naman, simple lang kami. May mga times na sobrang hirap, magbebenta ng mga gamit. Hindi talaga ako laking yaman,” she added. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

RELATED: Andrea Brillantes shares Siargao trip photos with boyfriend Ricci Rivero

ANDREA BRILLANTES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

'Dear Papa, how I miss you': Zia Quizon pens letter for Dolphy as she marries boyfriend in Serbia

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla and the late "Comedy King" Dolphy's daughter Zia is set to marry her boyfriend Alexsa in Serbia.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro has passed away. He was 52 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Twelve years since their Jewish-interfaith ceremony, Krista Ranillo and husband Niño Jefferson Lim once again tied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

Philippines' Alison Black aces in Miss Supranational 2022 challenges

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The 13th Miss Supranational coronation night will unfold in Nowy Sacz, Malopolska, Poland on July 15 and will be live-streamed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera welcomes new voices to sing his songs

Martin Nievera welcomes new voices to sing his songs

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Time after time, Martin Nievera’s gift of gab and gift of performing are on point. He always brings his A-game.
Entertainment
fbtw
Who should be your next Binibini queens?

Who should be your next Binibini queens?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
With less than a month before the coronation night, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 contestants gave everyone a sneak peek of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Sandejas &lsquo;honored&rsquo; that BTS member V listens to his music

Paolo Sandejas ‘honored’ that BTS member V listens to his music

By Lyka Nicart | 11 hours ago
Kim Taehyung, a.k.a. V of superstar K-pop group BTS, was seen playing and even singing along to a song by Filipino singer-songwriter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Emmy nominations to be revealed as Squid Game eyes history

Emmy nominations to be revealed as Squid Game eyes history

11 hours ago
This year’s Emmy contenders will be unveiled Tuesday, with Squid Game tipped to become the first non-English-language...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with