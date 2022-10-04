^

Entertainment

Robin Padilla condemns killing of journalist Percy Lapid

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 1:05pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actor and incumbent senator Robin Padilla condemned the killing of veteran broadcast journalist Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid.

According to reports, two assailants on board a motorcycle fired two shots at Lapid’s vehicle near the gate of a subdivision along Aria Street, Brgy. Talon Dos in Las Piñas City during the late hours of October 3, Monday.

Padilla's statement condemning the act was posted on the Senate's official website, both in English and in Filipino.

"There is no place for crime in our midst, especially a brutal attack on a Filipino — be it a member of the media, a civilian, or a member of our uniformed personnel," Padilla's statement read.

The actor-senator added that the murder of a mediaman like Lapid is a an attack on the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution.

Related: Percy Lapid — broadcaster and Duterte, Marcos Jr. critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

"Even as I offer my sincere sympathy to the family and loved ones [of Lapid], I call on our authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and solve this dastardly crime as soon as possible," Padilla said, adding himself in the calls for justice and proper punishment.

Lapid was the host of the commentary program "Lapid Fire" that aired on DWBL 1242, and a staunch critic of the previous Duterte administration and the current government under Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who recently marked his 100th day in office.

This did not go unnoticed by several individuals, including award-winning director-actor of "Katips," Vince Tañada. "Katips" is a musical-movie based on student activists' life during the Marcos regime.

"Let it be known and recorded that Percy Lapid was killed on the 100th day of BBM in service," Tañada wrote on Twitter.

Professional volleyball player Ish Polvorosa also condemned the killing of Lapid and other critics and journalists on Twitter, claiming that "impunity has started."

Killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid draws wide condemnation

