^

Entertainment

Carlo Aquino plans to take his music mainstream

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2022 | 12:00am
Carlo Aquino plans to take his music mainstream
Carlo on his musical pursuits: ‘Now, I’m writing new songs. I’ve been talking to Sir Jonathan (Manalo of ABS-CBN Music). Tulong is (a new) song I performed during the Star Magic tour and I’m hoping it will be released. Hopefully, for a series of DonBelle or KathNiel!’
Photos courtesy of Carlo Aquino’s Instagram account

Harry Styles of the Philippines? Well, that’s what some of Carlo Aquino’s fans dub him nowadays. We can’t deny it though based on the in-demand leading man’s styling during his recent US tour with ABS-CBN’s talent management group Star Magic.

Carlo embraces the nouveau retro and pattern attention-grabbing ensemble, which makes his persona stand out.

“Grabe naman! Actually, may stylist ako! (I have a stylist!),” he said. “Si Abby Paulino, tinutulungan niya ako pero syempre sinusuot ko rin kung saan ako kumportable (Abby Paulino helps me out but of course, I wear something comfortable).”

We had to interview Carlo via Zoom since we were in quarantine. We noticed that the actor’s HD set-up was moody and music-driven with the iconic Beatles poster displayed right beside him. This led us to talk about his plans in music and his willingness to go off camera just to push his songs out there.

If Harry went from singing to acting, Carlo did the opposite. He even went as far as discussing plans with ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo to show his interest in music.

He shared, “Now, may mga sinusulat akong bagong kanta (I’m writing new songs). Kinakausap ko si Sir Jonathan (Manalo). Iyan iyong kinanta ko sa Star Magic tour na Tulong na sana ma-release! (Tulong is the song I performed during the Star Magic tour and hopefully, it will be released). Sana sa series ng DonBelle o KathNiel!”

It is just ironic right now that even though Carlo went through a separation this year, he still writes songs about love and remains inspired. But he also clarified that it did not mean that his writings were based on first-hand accounts.

“Iyong mga stories sa kaibigan, iyong Tulong nasulat ko iyon dahil sa movie na shi-noot namin ni Lovi. Magkaibigan sila na unti-unting nahuhulog iyong loob sa isa’t-isa,” recalled the actor.

He also takes inspiration from The Bee Gees, Hanson, Matchbox Twenty, Incubus and The Moffats. “Sila talaga pinapakinggan ko at kaya ako natuto magsulat,” he said.

Carlo plays Renato ‘Toto’ Camaya (second from left), a high school teacher, who falls in love at first sight with a hooker named Candy (Julia Barretto).

He also noted the improved landscape of showbiz, which allows artists to express themselves more and does not just label them and put them in a box.

However, Carlo promises fans that his acting will not take a backseat. He’s very thankful that from being a family drama regular, six years ago, Star Magic gambled. He has been a leading man with no less than five romance-themed films within the last two years. The latest of which is Expensive Candy with Julia Barretto.

The story is about finding love in the most unexpected places and betting everything you have to fight for it. Carlo plays Renato “Toto” Camaya, a high school teacher, who falls in love at first sight with a hooker named Candy (Julia) after a night of paying to be with her.

Expensive Candy is the first team-up of Carlo and Julia, and the movie displays their onscreen chemistry, from intimate scenes to note-worthy exchanges of lines. Julia was even all praises when it came to her overall acting experience with Carlo, to which he laid down his priorities when doing the demanding scenes.

“Tinatanong ko iyong leading lady, in this case si Juju (Julia’s nickname), kung saan siya kumportable, sa direction na gusto ng director kasi mas maganda kumportable iyong babae (I would ask my leading lady, in this case it was Julia, if she was comfortable with the director’s direction. It’s better if she feels comfortable),” Carlo said.

“Iyon ang main goal ko talaga dahil if comfortable iyong babae, susunod na iyong buong eksena.”

Expensive Candy will start screening in theaters on Sept. 14. Carlo has other films, too, with Maris Racal, Star Magic’s up-and-coming Eisel Serrano and Barbie Imperial. He is in Thailand right now for a yet to be announced project but he is also going back to the US these ber months for more live shows.

This columnist during the Zoom one-on-one with the actor-musician.

CARLO AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero
play

Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
“Were those tears of joy or sadness?”
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is building her dream home in Paris amid breakup rumors with husband Francis "Chiz"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz
play

Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista admitted that she's going through a rough patch right now after rumors circulated that she...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang &lsquo;di na sinusuot &lsquo;yung singsing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

'Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singsing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz talked about the rumored separation of actress Heart Evangelista and Senator Francis "Chiz" Esc...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia's post fuels romance rumors with vlogger Bella Racelis

Joshua Garcia's post fuels romance rumors with vlogger Bella Racelis

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A social media post by Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia fueled speculations of romantic relations between him and beauty vlogger...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta praises rule on including moms, married women

Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta praises rule on including moms, married women

12 hours ago
Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta thinks that it is an "incredible step" to allow married women and mothers to join the annual...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 to be held early next year

Miss Universe 2022 to be held early next year

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 13 hours ago
After the furor over its alleged sale of ownership for $20 million, the Miss Universe Organization outdid itself, yet again,...
Entertainment
fbtw
More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero

More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista seemed to be in high spirits amid speculations of breakup with senator husband Francis “Chiz”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Ballesteros on Philippines drag community: &lsquo;We are world-class&rsquo;

Paolo Ballesteros on Philippines drag community: ‘We are world-class’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Paolo Ballesteros is feeling both proud and pressured to be the host of the very first Drag Race Philippines, the local spin-off...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mamasapano film set to retell SAF 44&rsquo;s heroism in November

Mamasapano film set to retell SAF 44’s heroism in November

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, who is an avowed film aficionado, merely wished then he could venture into producing only one film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with