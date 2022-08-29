WATCH: Eliza Pineda, Joshua Dionisio reunite, to recreate viral 'MMK' scene

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Eliza Pineda reunited with former on-screen partner Joshua Dionisio during her birthday recently.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during her birthday in Poblacion, Makati, Eliza said she’s happy to reunite with Joshua.

“Masaya na nakapagreunion kami on my birthday kasi matagal na din kami hindi nagkikita. We talk but sa birthdays din talaga kami usually nakakapagkita,” Eliza said.

“It was great catching up with him and I’m grateful he was there since it’s the first time I’m celebrating my birthday with friends,” she added.

Eliza and Joshua were a love team in their younger years. Their scene in the “Maalaala Mo Kaya” “Popcorn” episode are always trending on social media.

Eliza said that they are planning to recreate the “Jenny, Jenny” scene in the future. She said that it was already 14 years since they made the scene.

“Fourteen years na din since 'Popcorn.' Nakakaloka, di ko narealize na ganu'n na katagal,” she said, laughing.

“Napagusapan na din namin to recreate since madami ding nagrerequest for that ever since ginawa ko 'yung 'Maria Flordeluna' scene with Kristel. We’ll set a date soon,” she added.

She said that she’s thrilled that fans are still enthusiastic about their love team.

“Very happy naman na the fans are still so enthusiastic. 'Di ko inexpect na magttrending siya ng ganoong level,” she said.