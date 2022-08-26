^

Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in legal knowledge quiz

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 1:10pm
MANILA, Philippines — Former United States First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a humbling experience after losing to television personality and aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian in a one-on-one legal knowledge quiz.

The quiz is part of Hillary's upcoming show "Gutsy" with her daughter Chelsea where the two interact with several women, including celebrities like Kim and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Hillary said in an interview with People that it was "heartbreaking" losing to Kim, and Chelsea defended her mother by saying Hillary just needed to work on her reaction time.

"Sometimes I could in my mom's eyes she knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time,"  Chelsea said.

Some of the questions that the younger Clinton asked as gamemaster were related to the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and the permissibility of self-defense claims.

Hiillary — a Yale Law School graduate, former law school teacher and law firm partner — also said that she was genuinely intrigued on how well Kim would perform, but clarified she did not let the socialite-entrepreneur win so easily.

"I just wanted to put the spotlight on her, not that she needs it, she worked really hard to get there," the former First Lady ended.

Last December 2021, Kim passed the "baby bar" law exam in California on her fourth attempt after two years of reading law. She needs to pass two more exams and be determined to be of good moral character before she can formally practice.

