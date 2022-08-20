Ruffa Gutierrez stays ‘relevant, controversial’ after over 36 years in showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Ruffa Gutierrez is “very honored and excited” to be part of Viva Artists Agency. She signed the contract last Tuesday in the presence of her mom Annabelle Rama, Viva Entertainment boss Vic del Rosario and Viva Artists Agency head Veronique del Rosario.

The actress and former beauty queen will still be co-managed by her mother and will continue to do hosting projects, vlogging, podcasting and more films under Viva.

“With regards to my mom, I remember there was a time in her life that the doctor said na bawal na siyang mag-manage kasi bawal na siyang ma-stress. That’s why she is laying low in managing artists,” she shared in a recent virtual call. “But you know, because she’s my mom, she’s never gonna go away and I honor her. So even if Viva will be managing my career, she will be there as my co-manager and I just want my mom to be happy.”

Initially with Regal Films, Ruffa was occasionally “borrowed” by Viva Films to star in movies like Sheman: Mistress of the Universe with Joey de Leon and I Love You 3x a Day with Jimmy Santos in 1988.

Ruffa also starred in the 1996 remake of Ang Pinakamagandang Hayop sa Balat ng Lupa, directed by Celso Ad Castillo and co-produced by Viva Films and Royal Era.

Staying relevant throughout her three-decade career, Ruffa just “welcomed all the blessings and all the good things” that have come her way.

“In showbiz, hindi na uso ngayon ang competition between networks. As a matter of fact, ang uso na ngayon is collaborating with different networks, different artists in online, movies and television,” remarked Ruffa.

“For me, you just have to go with the flow. Keep reinventing yourself and be nice to people. Don’t forget the people who helped you when you were just starting out. Not all people who have been in the industry for 30 years are pinaka-magaling. Pero ang pinaka-mahusay makisama, I think, are the ones that stay the longest.

“We all know that fame is fleeting. It’s not all the time you’re on top. There are times bumababa ka, umaakyat ka ulit. That’s how life is. Minsan nasa baba, minsan nasa taas tayo,” she continued.

Photo from Ruffa’s Instagram Ruffa with her mother Annabelle Rama and brother Raymond Gutierrez.

On being controversial, Ruffa said, “I think ang pagiging controversial hindi naman yan ginagawa. It just happens. Sort of like luck, di ba? Like luck is on your side. Marami kang success, kakambal ‘yan ng controversy. Hindi natin maiiwasan yan.”

“If people don’t talk about you anymore in showbiz, dun ka na magtaka. Ibig sabihin laos ka na. So OK na rin yung pinag-uusapan, tinitira. At least, they still have time and you’re still relevant for them,” she went on.

Having been in the industry for more than 36 years, Ruffa shared that she already learned how to deal with online bashers. “All the major superstars, not only in the Philippines, but in the world, have bashers. So hindi na dapat natin sila iniintindi and hindi na dapat natin iniintindi yung mga naninira because you’ll never be able to change their minds. Some people will love you, some people won’t like you. Some people will always change their minds about you. The important thing is you just remain true to yourself.”

When queried about her love life, Ruffa did not elaborate, but said, “Andyan lang yan. Love life at this age, kailangan maki-mix sa mga bagay-bagay that are very important to us, like our family and career. So we should be with a man that understands all that. And can take the backseat when he has to, to support you when you need his support.”

According to Ruffa, she no longer sees the need to be asked about which one she will prioritize between her love life and career. “It is understood that all of these are part of our lives. Ang pangit naman kung puro career na walang nagpapa-inspire sayo, di ba? What’s important is you know how to balance everything and live a well-balanced life,” she asserted.