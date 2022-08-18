'NBSB' Christine Bermas explains how she does her sexy scenes

MANILA, Philippines —Sexy actress and self-confessed "No Boyfriend Since Birth" (NBSB) Christine Bermas explained how she does her sexy scenes in movies.

In an interview with Philstar.com on Wednesday after the press conference of her upcoming VivaMax movie “Lampas Langit” streaming on Friday, Christine said she doesn’t need experience to do sexy scenes.

“Nandon 'yung tiwala ko sa self ko e. Hindi mo naman kailangang magkaroon ng boyfriend para magawa 'yon,” she said.

The actress said she practices the scenes in her birthday suit in front of the mirror.

“Maraming mga way para ma-portray mo 'yung mga ganong scenes. Ginagawa ko siyang parang dance for me,” she said.

Christine is paired with controversial actor Baron Geisler in the film. The actor had been involved in several issues of alleged harassment and assault.

Christine, however, said that Baron didn’t take advantage of her while they were filming the scenes.

“Okay naman siya. Okay naman ka work si Baron. Actually, minsan hindi ko alam kung in character siya o siya na 'yon talaga. Masyadong intense 'yung mga scenes namin together pero okay naman siya,” she said.

Directed by singer Jeffrey Hidalgo, Christine said that “Lampas Langit” is far from recent adaptation of “Scorpio Nights” where she showed everything on screen.

“Before ko gawin 'tong 'Lampas Langit,' parang halos lahat naibigay ko sa 'Scorpio Nights.' Dito hindi naman gaano ka-kailangan ng mga ginawa ko sa 'Scorpio Nights.' Sobrang different ng 'Scorpio' sa 'Lampas Langit.' Hindi gaano kailangan ang mga love scene. More on acting,” she said.

