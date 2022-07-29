'Virgo po ako, virgin': 'Scorpio Nights' star Christine Bermas swears she's 'conservative'

Showbiz newcomer Christine Bermas in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Christine Bermas revealed that she’s actually conservative in real life despite starring in different VivaMax sexy films, including her most daring movie, “Scorpio Nights 3.”

At the movie’s recent premiere night, Christine told the press that her personality is far from her roles in the movies.

“No, hindi po. Virgo po ako, virgin. 'Yung mga character na ginagampanan ko sa movies ko, malayong-malayo sa akin kasi conservative ako in real life,” Christine said when asked if her Zodiac sign is also Scorpio.

“When I face the camera, inihihiwalay ko ang personal views ko sa what I do in my work as an actress. Para akong may split personality. 'Yung Christine na nagpapa-sexy on screen, iba 'yung sa Christine na napapanood on screen,” she added.

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo, “Scorpio Nights 3” is a retelling of Peque Gallaga’s original classic film.

Christine said that the movie is her most daring role and the most challenging in terms of acting.

“Itong ‘Scorpio Nights 3’ ang sexiest movie na nagawa ko, also the most challenging pagdating sa acting,” she said.

Christine said that she’s hoping to get more dramatic roles in the future because she has no plans of being a sexy star forever.

“In the future, I hope mabigyan ako ng more demanding dramatic roles dahil hindi ko naman balak na maging sexy star habang buhay,” she said.

"Scorpio Nights 3" is now streaming on VivaMax.

