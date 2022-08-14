FPJâ€™s Ang Probinsyano concludes with Pasasalamat tour

FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano concludes with Pasasalamat tour

Photos show scenes from the finale episode of ABS-CBN’s longest-running series.

The end of an era. After nearly seven years of airing, ABS-CBN’s longest-running teleserye FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano has come to a close.

The action-drama series topbilled by Coco Martin aired its finale episode on Friday, Aug. 12.

As a “thank you” to its avid viewers and supporters, the cast of the Kapamilya show is set to hold a thanksgiving tour across the country.

In its Tuesday episode, Ang Probinsyano released a teaser video revealing the dates for the thanksgiving event dubbed Pasasalamat Tour.

“Kahit matapos ang teleseryeng ‘to, hindi mauubos ang aming pasasalamat sa inyo,” said Coco, who plays the lead character Cardo in the series.

“Walang hanggang pasasalamat po,” the other Ang Probinsyano cast members were filmed telling its viewers.

The Pasasalamat tour dates for this month are as follows: Aug. 14, Vista Mall Taguig Open Parking; Aug. 19, Starmall, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; Aug. 20, Cebu (venue to be announced); and Aug. 21, Robinsons Pavia Open Parking, Iloilo.

Meanwhile, some of the cast members took to their social media accounts to express their gratitude for being part of a “historic” show and pay tribute as well to Coco, who was not just the lead star, but also the creative head and director.

“Ang husay mo sa pag-arte, pagdidirek, sa paggawa ng istorya, sa pagiging isang leader at sa dedikasyon, sa trabaho ay hindi matatawaran ng kahit sino man, wala kang katulad,” John Estrada addressed Coco in an Instagram post.

“You are a diamond in this industry. We all salute you,” he added.

In its last week, the primetime series hit record-high live concurrent viewers on the Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube with the finale breaking its own record with half a million viewers watching.

The ending featured a special tribute to the late movie legend Susan Roces.

The show will also be best remembered for its star-studded and award-winning cast: John Arcilla, Lorna Tolentino, Rowell and Raymart Santiago, John Prats, Michael de Mesa, John Estrada, Geoff Eigenmann, Marc Solis, John Medina, Smugglaz, Bassilyo, Sancho delas Alas, Jay Gonzaga, CJ Ramos, Jimboy Martin, MJ Flores, Marvin Yap, Malou Crisologo, Whitney Tyson, Nonong Ballinan, Raymond Bagatsing, Roi Vinzon and Megastar Sharon Cuneta, with special messages from Bela Padilla, Yam Concepcion, Arjo Atayde, Jhong Hilario, Charo Santos-Concio, and many more.