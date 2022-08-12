Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first baby

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola is set to become parents.

In a video posted by Jessy in her YouTube channel, the couple showed ultrasound photos with images of their child.

“What a pleasant surprise! We had planned for our church wedding this year but suddenly God gave us this wonderful blessing, proving time and again that God is the master planner,” Jessy wrote in the description of the video.

“No matter what your plans are, HE has a divine plan for you, one that is definitely BETTER than what you have imagined. His plan is always the best," she added.

Jessy said that their planned church wedding will now not push through until their baby is born.

“We decided to share this wonderful news with you through a video shot in one of God’s houses - a beautiful chapel in Benguet,” she said.

“For now, our planned church wedding will have to take a backseat until our bundle of joy arrives. This is, by far, (is) the best surprise we have received in our lives. Indeed, with God all things are possible,” she added.

Jessy and Luis got married in February 2021 after they confirmed their relationship in 2016. — Video from Jessy Mendiola YouTube channel

RELATED: Luis Manzano ready to be a dad