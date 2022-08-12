^

Entertainment

Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 8:13am
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano expecting first baby
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Jessy Mendiola via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola is set to become parents. 

In a video posted by Jessy in her YouTube channel, the couple showed ultrasound photos with images of their child. 

“What a pleasant surprise! We had planned for our church wedding this year but suddenly God gave us this wonderful blessing, proving time and again that God is the master planner,” Jessy wrote in the description of the video. 

“No matter what your plans are, HE has a divine plan for you, one that is definitely BETTER than what you have imagined. His plan is always the best," she added. 

Jessy said that their planned church wedding will now not push through until their baby is born.

“We decided to share this wonderful news with you through a video shot in one of God’s houses - a beautiful chapel in Benguet,” she said. 

“For now, our planned church wedding will have to take a backseat until our bundle of joy arrives. This is, by far, (is) the best surprise we have received in our lives. Indeed, with God all things are possible,” she added.  

Jessy and Luis got married in February 2021 after they confirmed their relationship in 2016. — Video from Jessy Mendiola YouTube channel 

RELATED: Luis Manzano ready to be a dad

JESSY MENDIOLA

LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement
Exclusive

Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Wil Dasovich seemed unbothered by recent news that his girlfriend of four years, fellow YouTube sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

Hipon Girl to compete at international pageant following Binibining Pilipinas victory

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A video of Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda in 2014 resurfaced online after the veteran actress' death. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and comedienne KaladKaren trended online after social media users noticed that the latter seemingly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta reunites with KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil's death

Sharon Cuneta reunites with KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil's death

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta reunited with daughter KC Concepcion following Cherie Gil’s death.  
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
The lasting theme of love and loss

The lasting theme of love and loss

By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 9 hours ago
It’s all been done before, a couple whose romance is ill-fated because one of them is terminal: the original was Love...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber criticized for allegedly doing Nazi salute at concert

Justin Bieber criticized for allegedly doing Nazi salute at concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been called out by a major Jewish group that claims he performed a Nazi salute at his ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl on giving up rice, best way to eat 'hipon'

Hipon Girl on giving up rice, best way to eat 'hipon'

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
Herlene Nicole Budol will forever be part of the Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) history.
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl makes history as Binibini with most special awards

Hipon Girl makes history as Binibini with most special awards

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
The Angono candidate now holds the record as the Binibini who has received the most number of special awards. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Aliw Theater reopens, fulfilling Lisa Macuja-Elizalde's 'phoenix' promise

Aliw Theater reopens, fulfilling Lisa Macuja-Elizalde's 'phoenix' promise

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Aliw Theater in Pasay City has finally reopened its doors, almost three years after a fire that destroyed a majority of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user