Health And Family

                        
Luis Manzano ready to be a dad

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 12:51pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Luis Manzano ready to be a dad
Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Jessy Mendiola via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Luis Manzano revealed that he is ready to become a father but wife Jessy Mendiola clarified that she is not yet pregnant. 



In Luis’ latest vlog on his YouTube channel, Jessy said she knows that Luis is ready to become a father with the way he cared for their dog. 



“Oh yes. Si Pillow pa lang grabe mo alagaan, 'yung baby pa kaya natin? Tsaka alam kong ready ka na,” Jessy said. 



Luis said that he learned it from the best, his father Edu Manzano and stepdad Ralph Recto. 



 






 



“Sinasabi naman talaga nila 'di ba, you can teach someone about the world pero the best way to learn talaga is through actually observing someone, first-hand experience,” he said. 



“At nakita ko 'yun kay daddy, kay Tito Ralph, kung paano sila naging erpat sa akin. Kung si Tito Ralph, paano naging erpat kay Ryan (his brother). 'Yun 'yung kumbaga bumuo sa pagkatao ko sa darating na point ng buhay ko ng pagiging isang ama. I learned and observed from the best,” he added. 



Luis also said that his mom Vilma Santos is already excited to have her grandchild from Luis. 



“Ako siguro, alam ko na na mababaliw ako 'pag naging daddy na ako. Kung mas may mababaliw, 'yan ang mommy ko. Jusko, sigurado, spoiled na spoiled 'yung baby natin,” he said. 



Jessy, meanwhile, clarified that she’s not yet pregnant and will tell the public once she does.



“No guys, hindi pa ko buntis. Don't worry, if buntis ako, sasabihin ko sa inyong lahat at hindi ko itatago 'yun. But right now, not yet,” she said. 



Luis and Jessy tied the knot in Batangas last February 21 in civil wedding ceremony. —Video from Luis Manzano YouTube channel


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

