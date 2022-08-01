FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 12 Q&A portion

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night was held tonight in Araneta Coliseum, paving the way to the crowning of a new breed of beauty queens to represent the country in different pageants abroad.

Here are the Top 12 finalists' answers at the question and answer portion:

Iloilo’s Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Question: "Body positivity has taken huge strides in today's society and people have started recognizing beauty in all forms, shapes, sizes and even color. Do you think beauty pageants have adapted and kept up with the diverse beauty standards that we have in the world right now?"

Mendoza: "For me, yes, you know what, before, I have been struggling and people have been criticizing me because of my body. When Catriona Gray passed her crown to the next Miss Universe, she told us about the three mountains that she conquered and that inspired me conquering others. Then, I joined Binibining Pilipinas last year and I am here standing in front of you, telling you that no matter size shape, your’re beautiful. Thank you."

Angono, Rizal’s Herlene Budol

Question: "What has been your biggest transformation since you joined and how could this make you deserving of a crown tonight?"

Budol: "Para sa akin, isang karangalan na nakatungtong ako dito sa Binibining Pilipinas bilang isang binibining hindi inaasahan. Para sa akin, ang sarap pa lang mangarap. Walang imposible. Isa po akong komedyante na laki sa hirap at ang aking transpormasyon ay magbigay ng inspirasyon because I know for myself that I'm uniquely beautiful with a mission."

Related: Buwan ng Wika: Hipon Girl fulfills promise to speak Filipino at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Tacloban's Chelsea Fernandez

Question: "A previous quiz segment in a reality competition revealed that many of our young kababayans, young Filipinos are not anymore aware and familiar with our own national heroes. For you, how important is it to look back at our history and learn more about the personalities about our past in order to build a better future?"

Fernandez: "I believe that it is really important and we should not disregard our history because, why? It is part of our culture, and it's part of our past and it is part of who we are today as Filipinos."

Cebu's Nicole Borromeo

Question: "On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate yourself as a responsible Filipino citizen and why?"

Borromeo: "As a responsible Filipino citizen, I'd like to give myself a good eight, because I know that there's always room to improve. There's so much I don't know. But there's so much I'm willing to learn. And I hope to do that with you."

Related: Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

Borongan, Samar's Gabrielle Basiano

Question: "Pageants are a celebration of beauty and goodwill. However, there's also a lot of toxicity online and offline that fails to empower us women. If you will as our Binibini, how will you deal with fake news and other negative comments criticizing your looks, intelligence and the way you live your life?"

Basiano: "I have been receiving a lot of opinions from other people and I am not complaining about it because people are entitled of their own opinion. As for me, I will always remind women that we are strong independent and courageous because these are the traits that are very critical to the complicated roles that us women play in today's society."

Laguna's Yllana Aduana

Question: "What are your thoughts and sentiments on the advocacy ‘my body, my choice?’"

Aduana: "I believe that all women should always be entitled to our own opinions and we should have the most autonomy on whatever decision that we have towards our body. Because as women, we are a tower of strength, a pillar of hope and a champion of purpose. And we should always believe that all our choices should always come right into our hands."

Nueva Ecija's Diana Mackey

Question: "A pageant crown can give you fame and influence, but so can social media and other online channels. So, how can a pageant still attract young women to its platform when the Internet can make instant celebrities out of content creators?"

Mackey: "I know that both platforms can give you fame and give you influence. You can influence people on both platforms but through pageants, you can be you're your own person, you can use your voice about your opinions, your advocacies. That is the exact reason why I joined Binibining Pilipinas because I was an influencer before. I did Pinoy Big Brother but then I decided to join the pageant because I want to use my voice, my advocacy."

Tarlac's Jasmine Omay

Question: "Studies say Filipinos are one of the happiest people on Earth. Why is this so despite the huge challenges Filipinos face every day?"

Omay: "I personally experienced such difficulties during the past three months of Binibining Pilipinas traveling all the way from Tarlac to Manila in split hours. And I know that Filipinos are happy because we love to do our passion, our purpose in life and that is the greatest reason why we are happy and I know I am happy right now and I hope you are too. Thank you so much."

San Pablo, Laguna's Roberta Angela Tamondong

Question: "Nowadays, we often hear the word 'essentials.' This point in your life, what are the missing essentials and why do you say so?"

Tamondong: "I think one of the missing essentials nowadays, especially if you came from a Generation X, is maybe old telephones. Because the reason why, I remember my dad and I, going to a vintage shop and buying a vintage telephone and with that I can really see the importance of our history and where we came from in the past."

Bataan's Annalena Lakrini

Question: "Becoming a beauty queen is a pursuit of faith. What are you willing to give up for faith?"

Lakrini: "Well, actually, a couple of months ago, I just moved to the Philippines. My whole life changed. But for me that wasn't a sacrifice, because it was my dream and I always wanted to be in the Philippines not only to join Binibining Pilipinas but also to be closest to my family and to my Filipino heritage. And today I am living the dream on this stage."

Batangas' Anna Carres De Mesa

Question: "What would you rather be: a person who leads or a person who innovates?"

De Mesa: "I would rather be a person who innovates especially nowadays that’s what we need. We need innovators, we need people who would push us further in our future. Because what we need is people who would help us to have a more progressive future, especially now that we're under a pandemic. We need people who would help us, that is why I would love to encourage everyone to become innovators to push for your decisions in life and don't be scared to take risks."

Cainta, Rizal's Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Question: "How do you distinguish a historian from a ‘Marites?’"

Gabriel: "A historian is one who recognizes our painful past with factual evidence. Looking back our rich, vibrant history, and as well as the times that our humanity was trampled on and our heritage was almost erased. If we look at our past, we can surely move onward and upward and rebuild, rise from this pandemic and dream for a safer, healthier and happier Philippines."

RELATED: LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards