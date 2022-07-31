^

An Ejercito sings

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2022 | 12:00am
An Ejercito sings
Eric became the first among the Ejercitos to be a singer, songwriter, dancer and producer. Billed as Eric E, he released his first song, Fearless, four years ago and he also directed the video. It took him quite a while to come up with a follow-up, but his second single is now out. It is an electro tinge heartbreak tune with a strong K-pop vibe titled Fool. Eric has been bitten by the South Korean pop music bug and Fool pretty much lives up to the known characteristics of the genre. The arrangement is very modern. The beat is contagious. The theme has global appeal.
It was former President Joseph Estrada who sort of set the tradition. I do not think he sat down as patriarch of his family and voiced the decree.

If an Ejercito will go into showbusiness, then he will have to be an action star. Estrada’s real name is Joseph Ejercito, but it is as action hero Joseph Estrada of motion pictures that he became a household name and later rode off to Malacañang.

And so, it happened. Estrada’s son Jinggoy starred in action pictures. His brother George surnamed Estregan for the screen dabbled in other roles, but the bulk of his films were also action. His son E.R. Ejercito also went for action and later even on to politics as Laguna governor. Another Estregan son, Gary Estrada, also appeared in action films and later also entered politics. And so on to other Estradas and Ejercitos.

Now E. R. has a son Eric and he was from birthed pegged by his father to be another action star. In fact, he always got the young boy roles in movies that E. R. produced or appeared in.  Eric has nothing against the movies. He studied filmmaking at the De La Salle College of St. Benilde and he continues to act. It is the action star bit that he would much rather pass up for now. Nothing really against that too. It is just that he grew up loving music and wanting to be a music artist.

So now, here is Eric, who became the first among the Ejercitos to be a singer, songwriter, dancer and producer. His first venture was the band he fronted, while he was in school and college. Alongside this, he headed a dance crew that performed and won prizes in competitions here and abroad. Billed as Eric E, he released his first song, Fearless, four years ago and he also directed the video.

It took him quite a while to come up with a follow-up, but his second single is now out. It is an electro tinge heartbreak tune with a strong K-pop vibe titled Fool. Eric has been bitten by the South Korean pop music bug and Fool pretty much lives up to the known characteristics of the genre. The arrangement is very modern. The beat is contagious. The theme has global appeal.  Best of all, Eric’s striking new look certainly lives up to what a K-pop idol should look like.

Eric sings about being a fool for love, but the guy is no fool. He knows what he wants. There is still every chance he might end up an action star, but for now, he has added music artist to the star-studded denizens of the Ejercito clan.

Speaking of heartbreak songs, looks like we got quite a harvest these past few weeks and just like what I quoted from the romantic poet Shelly a few issues ago, “The sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thoughts.”

Paano Uusad, the latest by Nobita, was inspired by the death by suicide of a Pinoy music icon.  How does one cope with such pain indeed. No sweet Unang Sayaw here, but still terribly affecting.

Walang Himala by Ace Banzuelo. The broken-hearted song is his confident rocking follow-up to the sensational Muli. It is great to see Banzuelo now on the right hitmaking track after some years of trying.

Tapat sa Iyo by the 4th Impact. Alone with the memories and broken hearted, but still in love.  This is a sad situation, but the powerful arrangement and the voices of these girls can make anything sound beautiful.

Langyang Pag-ibig by Ben&Ben. Nice to hear the music collective describe love as what it really is. Heartbreaking, irritating, irrational, really Walang hiya talaga. And I so love to hear the band rock hard with this one.

Afterthought after listening to these singles. Is rock making a comeback to Pinoy pop?

