'Katips' producer challenges 'Maid in MalacaÃ±ang'

'Katips' producer challenges 'Maid in Malacañang'

MANILA, Philippines — Vince Tañada, producer, director and writer of the musical movie "Katips," said he has decided to release his film about martial law to coincide with the showing of "Maid in Malacañang," which is about the Marcoses' last 72 hours in the presidential residence. Both films will be shown in local cinemas on August 3.

At a recent press conference held in PSF Blackbox Theater, Tañada, whose film has 17 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) 2022 nominations, explained that he himself experienced the horrors of martial law, since his grandfather, the late senator Lorenzo Tañada, was jailed due to his political beliefs.

Tañada denied, however, that "Katips" is a political film. He explained that it is the story of ordinary folk caught in a political conflict. None of the actors are playing the late presidents Ferdinand Marcos and Cory Aquino. There are no historical clips. Tañada added that the film even showed Marcos’ accomplishments.

"Katips" was supposed to be released last June, but plans didn’t push through because the film was shown in Singapore, where it won Best Picture at the World Film Carnival.

Tañada also mentioned director Joel Lamangan’s call to look for a producer who will show the truth.

“I have come up with one such film,” Tañada stated.

At the FAMAS this year, "Katips" is nominated for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Original Song, Best Musical Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Picture.

Tañada revealed that win or lose, all his stars will attend the awards night on July 30 in Metropolitan Theater. He lambasted the practice that allows the nominated actor and actress to attend the awards rites only if he or she is assured of victory. He questioned why the announcement of the Best Actress is made at the first part of the program, because “she doesn’t want to wait.”

“Is that also the practice in Hollywood?” he wondered aloud.

"Katips" stars Mon Confiado, Dexter Doria, Jerome Ponce, Johnrey Rivas, Nicole Laurel Asensio, Vean Olmedo, Carla Lim, and others. Tañada plays a supporting role, for which he is nominated in the FAMAS along with Rivas.

