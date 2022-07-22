'May nasaktan ba ako?': Ella Cruz trends anew over Boy Abunda interview

MANILA, Philippines — Hours before its premiere, Ella Cruz already trended on Twitter when the teaser for her interview with Boy Abunda was released on Friday morning.

The actress sat down with Boy Abunda for the latter's show "The Interviewer." It is scheduled to premiere on July 22 at 6 p.m. on his YouTube channel.

Netizens were generally displeased with the actress and accused her of "pa-victim" (playing the victim card).

"g*g* ka ella cruz anong san ka nagkamali at kung may nasaktan ka ba. when you compared history with chismis, you dismissed the experiences of those who were oppressed during ML (Martial Law), those whose loved ones died or disappeared, and those who sacrificed their lives for democracy," netizen @mochilusi tweeted.

gaga ka ella cruz anong san ka nagkamali at kung may nasaktan ka ba. when you compared history with chismis, you dismissed the experiences of those who were oppressed during ML, those whose loved ones died or disappeared, and those who sacrificed their lives for democracy. — ???? (@mochilusi) July 22, 2022

Another one shared the same sentiment.

"Mali mo is you defend the Marcoses and ang nasaktan mo ay yung mga biktima ng #MartialLaw at ang mga Filipino Historians na lumalaban para sa tama ngayong panahong 'to," netizen @pauloMDtweets wrote.

Ella Cruz: Tinanong ko ang sarili ko. May ginawa ba akong mali? Saan ako nagkamali? May nasaktan ba ako?



Mali mo is you defend the Marcoses and ang nasaktan mo ay yung mga biktima ng #MartialLaw at ang mga Filipino Historians na lumalaban para sa tama ngayong panahong 'to. pic.twitter.com/Zio8AtIOSD — ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@pauloMDtweets) July 22, 2022

Others were disappointed that Boy gave Ella a platform.

"tang*** mo ella cruz at tang*** mo din boy abunda for giving her a platform to perform whatever victim act she has in store," one user who goes by the Twitter handle, @filoswiffer, tweeted.

tangina mo ella cruz at tangina mo din boy abunda for giving her a platform to perform whatever victim act she has in store. https://t.co/IOAk4y2amV — Rey ???? (@filoswiffer) July 22, 2022

Another netizen shared this sentiment.

"Tito Boy, why are you giving Ella Cruz more venue to widen the reach of the mis/disinformation she has spread regarding history?" @Put*DeManila tweeted.

Tito Boy, why are you giving Ella Cruz more venue to widen the reach of the mis/disinformation she has spread regarding history? https://t.co/XEuHdXvGjK — ? Puta de Manila ? (@PutaDeManila) July 22, 2022

Ella earned criticisms from historians and the ire of netizens when she likened history to "chismis" or gossip earlier this month.

The actress is slated to appear in a controversial movie that is said to offer a different perspective on the last 72 hours of the Marcoses in Malacañang before they fled to Hawaii in 1986.

RELATED: History vs gossip: Historians react to Ella Cruz controversy