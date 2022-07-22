^

'May nasaktan ba ako?': Ella Cruz trends anew over Boy Abunda interview

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 6:33pm
Ella Cruz during her interview with TV host Boy Abunda.
Youtube / The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Hours before its premiere, Ella Cruz already trended on Twitter when the teaser for her interview with Boy Abunda was released on Friday morning. 

The actress sat down with Boy Abunda for the latter's show "The Interviewer." It is scheduled to premiere on July 22 at 6 p.m. on his YouTube channel.

Netizens were generally displeased with the actress and accused her of "pa-victim" (playing the victim card). 

"g*g* ka ella cruz anong san ka nagkamali at kung may nasaktan ka ba. when you compared history with chismis, you dismissed the experiences of those who were oppressed during ML (Martial Law), those whose loved ones died or disappeared, and those who sacrificed their lives for democracy," netizen @mochilusi tweeted. 

Another one shared the same sentiment.

"Mali mo is you defend the Marcoses and ang nasaktan mo ay yung mga biktima ng #MartialLaw at ang mga Filipino Historians na lumalaban para sa tama ngayong panahong 'to," netizen @pauloMDtweets wrote. 

Others were disappointed that Boy gave Ella a platform. 

"tang*** mo ella cruz at tang*** mo din boy abunda for giving her a platform to perform whatever victim act she has in store," one user who goes by the Twitter handle, @filoswiffer, tweeted. 

Another netizen shared this sentiment. 

"Tito Boy, why are you giving Ella Cruz more venue to widen the reach of the mis/disinformation she has spread regarding history?" @Put*DeManila tweeted. 

Ella earned criticisms from historians and the ire of netizens when she likened history to "chismis" or gossip earlier this month. 

The actress is slated to appear in a controversial movie that is said to offer a different perspective on the last 72 hours of the Marcoses in Malacañang before they fled to Hawaii in 1986. 

RELATED: History vs gossip: Historians react to Ella Cruz controversy

