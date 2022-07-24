^

Marvel teases fans with 'Wakanda Forever' trailer, 'Daredevil' series, 'Fantastic Four' movie

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 12:44pm
Marvel teases fans with 'Wakanda Forever' trailer, 'Daredevil' series, 'Fantastic Four' movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to begin a new phase called the Multiverse Saga
MANILA, Philippines — Marvel fans in the Philippines woke up to a slew of great news on Sunday, July 24, with the release of the first official teaser trailer of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the confirmation of Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil in a series, and the announcement of "Fantastic Four" movie release date. 

These are among the big announcements on the upcoming titles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at the Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con. 

Phase 4 ends with 'Wakanda Forever'

Many fans were left excited and emotional upon seeing the first official teaser trailer of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." 

It looks like Wakanda will pick up the pieces from the fiery scenes shown in the teaser with Angela Bassett delivering a gut-wrenching speech about her family being gone. 

Chadwick Boseman's presence is felt throughout the movie with scenes that refer to his absence and its consequences while the somber cover of Bob Marley and The Wailers' "No Woman, No Cry" plays in the background. A mural is also seen as a moving tribute to the late actor who died in August 2020 due to colon cancer. 

READ: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year battle with colon cancer

Of course, it did not escape the fans' attention when a snippet of a figure wearing a black suit and unleashing his (her?) claws similar to King T'Challa's (Boseman) suit was seen. 

"Wakanda Forever" will close Phase 4. It will premiere on Nov. 11, 2022 in theaters. 

'Multiverse Saga'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said Phases 4, 5 and 6 comprise the Multiverse Saga. 

It has been set up with the release of  "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021 and "Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness" this year. It will continue with the premiere of films such as "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" on Feb. 17, 2023, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on May 5, 2023," and "Captain America: New World Order" on May 3, 2024. 

The second season of favorite series "Loki" will premiere in Summer 2023 while the "WandaVision" spin-off series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" is set for a winter release in 2023. Both  will premiere on Disney+. 

The Multiverse Saga is scheduled to end with two big Avengers movies. These are "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" set to premiere on May 2 and Nov. 7, 2025, respectively. 

Reviving favorites

"Daredevil," "Blade," and "Fantastic Four" are titles that moviegoers are already familiar with. 

Now with the MCU, these are all tied into the big, interwined storyline of the hugely popular cinematic universe. 

Fans can now heave a sigh of relief after Marvel Studios decided to retain Charlie Cox as the attorney who suits up as Daredevil, the masked vigilante, at night. Daredevil and his fellow anti-hero heroes called The Defenders had been favorites at Netflix. 

Daredevil's introduction in the MCU had been smooth with a marked scene in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and some fans are wondering if the other Defenders will be seeing some action in the MCU. Cox's Daredevil with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will be seen again in "Daredevil: Born Again" coming on Disney+ in Spring 2024. 

Mahershala Ali takes the reins from Wesley Snipes in MCU's retelling of the human-vampire hybrid "Blade." The movie will premiere on Nov. 3, 2023. 

"Fantastic Four" has been retold on the big screen several times, twice with Chris Evans (MCU's Captain America) as the Human Torch. MCU has yet to officially announce the cast but John Krasinski made a cameo as Reed Richards a.k.a Mister Fantastic in "Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness." 

MCU's "Fantastic Four" will screen on Nov. 8, 2024. 

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended edition gets Philippine release date

