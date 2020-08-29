'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year battle with colon cancer

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:43 a.m.) — Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, the current manager of his verified social media account confirmed Saturday morning locally.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much...all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” read an official message posted on his Twitter account.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said a statement posted to Boseman's social media accounts.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer back in 2016 which eventually progressed to stage IV.

He was accompanied by his wife and family at home during his passing.

Chadwick's family thanked his supporters for their love and prayers, asking for privacy as they grieve.

Chadwick became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018's "Black Panther."

The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

Earlier in his career, Chadwick played black icons Jackie Robinson in "42" and James Brown in "Get on Up."

He recently appeared in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and was set to appear in a sequel to "Black Panther" due in 2022. — with reports from Agence France-Presse